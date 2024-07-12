112°F
Legendary headliner adds a year of shows at Westgate Las Vegas

Barry Manilow performs at International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Barry Manilow performs at International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Barry Manilow performs at International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas as he overtakes Elvis Pre ...
Barry Manilow performs at International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas as he overtakes Elvis Presley's record of 636 performances in the venue on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats
Barry Manilow performs at International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas as he overtakes Elvis Pre ...
Barry Manilow performs at International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas as he overtakes Elvis Presley's record of 636 performances in the venue on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats
Kevin Hart attends the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize for ...
Comedy club finds a new home; Hart, Von take over Resorts World
Elvis tribute artist Daniel Durston stands backstage at the Westgate in Las Vegas Friday, June ...
New Elvis show rocks his original Las Vegas hotel
Celine Dion attends the Amazon MGM Studios special screening of "I Am: Celine Dion" at Alice Tu ...
Celine Dion comeback speculation escalates after hit documentary
Terry Fator is shown with puppet Winston the Impersonating Turtle at The Strat Showroom on Tues ...
Terry Fator is back — with everyone from ‘We Are the World’
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 12, 2024 - 4:59 pm
 
Updated July 12, 2024 - 5:39 pm

Barry Manilow is extending his record run at Westgate’s International Theater in 2025. He kicks off the series on Valentine’s Day weekend.

Manilow has announced an entire year of performances beginning Feb. 13-15, running Thursdays-Fridays-Saturdays each month, roughly (no shows in July) through Dec. 11-13. That’s 48 dates in all. Tickets are on sale at the WestgateResorts.com web site at 10 a.m. Pacific time July 19.

Manilow is offering a presale for the active members of his fan club at BarryManilow.com beginning 10 a.m. Tuesday Pacific time. In shows already on sale, Manilow is back Sept. 12-14, and again Sept. 19-21.

Manilow broke Elvis Presley’s record in the theater in September with his 637th performance. He sang a swinging arrangement of “Hound Dog” to mark the occasion. Prior to the show, the 81-year-old Manilow said resort owner David Siegel wants him to perform until Manilow is 100 years old.

“We’re sold out night after night after night, and the audiences are just great,” Manilow said the week of his record-breaking weekend. “It’s great. There’s no reason to not keep playing at the Westgate.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

Lady Gaga’s Vegas return gets a boost from Rock and Roll Hall of Famer
Country superstar to celebrate milestone on Las Vegas Strip
Secret spots of the stars: Vegas showrooms hold hidden history — PHOTOS
‘Block Party’ takes over where Life is Beautiful left off
Veteran Las Vegas ventriloquist takes on a rock classic in stage return
Fontainebleau signs ‘once in a generation talent’ to residency deal