Legendary headliner adds a year of shows at Westgate Las Vegas

The singer has announced a full slate of shows at the International Theater in 2025.

Terry Fator is back — with everyone from ‘We Are the World’

Barry Manilow performs at International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas as he overtakes Elvis Presley's record of 636 performances in the venue on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Barry Manilow performs at International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas as he overtakes Elvis Presley's record of 636 performances in the venue on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Barry Manilow is extending his record run at Westgate’s International Theater in 2025. He kicks off the series on Valentine’s Day weekend.

Manilow has announced an entire year of performances beginning Feb. 13-15, running Thursdays-Fridays-Saturdays each month, roughly (no shows in July) through Dec. 11-13. That’s 48 dates in all. Tickets are on sale at the WestgateResorts.com web site at 10 a.m. Pacific time July 19.

Manilow is offering a presale for the active members of his fan club at BarryManilow.com beginning 10 a.m. Tuesday Pacific time. In shows already on sale, Manilow is back Sept. 12-14, and again Sept. 19-21.

Manilow broke Elvis Presley’s record in the theater in September with his 637th performance. He sang a swinging arrangement of “Hound Dog” to mark the occasion. Prior to the show, the 81-year-old Manilow said resort owner David Siegel wants him to perform until Manilow is 100 years old.

“We’re sold out night after night after night, and the audiences are just great,” Manilow said the week of his record-breaking weekend. “It’s great. There’s no reason to not keep playing at the Westgate.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

What Barry Manilow's 2025 schedule at Westgate's International Theater

Show dates:

February 13-15

February 20-22

March 27-29

April 3-5

May 8-10

May 15-17

June 12-14

June 19-21

September 11-13

September 18-20

October 9-11

October 16-18

November 6-8

November 13-15

December 4-6

December 11-13

Tickets: WestgateResorts.com (on-sale TBD).