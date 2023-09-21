Manilow signs more dates — and a lot of ‘em — at Westgate

Barry Manilow says of performing at Westgate, “We’re sold out night after night after night. The audiences are just great.”

FILE - Barry Manilow speaks at the 65th annual BMI Pop Awards on May 9, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Barry Manilow jokes about signing a “George Burns” contract at the Westgate. It’s a reference to hotel owner David Siegel’s hopes that Manilow can continue performing to his 100th birthday.

Manilow has signed on for another year at Westgate. It might not be until he’s 100, but the 80-year-old Manilow has committed to an old-school residency extension running from Valentine’s Day weekend through the holiday season of 2024. Tickets are onsale 10 a.m. Oct. 6.

Manilow is overtaking Elvis Presley’s record for most shows ever at International Theater with 637 this weekend. The hotel opened as the International in 1969.

“We’re sold out night after night after night. The audiences are just great,” Manilow said in a Q&A published this week. “And it’s great. There’s no reason to not keep playing at the Westgate.”

The hotel founder sounds like a “Fanilow” when talking of the international superstar.

“It’s an honor to continue celebrating Barry’s incredible career delighting audiences night after night as only he can,” said David Siegel, founder, president & CEO of Westgate Resorts. “Barry is a timeless entertainer and a once-in-a-generation talent. We couldn’t be happier to continue to have him call Westgate Las Vegas his home.”

