Manilow signs more dates — and a lot of ‘em — at Westgate
Barry Manilow says of performing at Westgate, “We’re sold out night after night after night. The audiences are just great.”
Barry Manilow jokes about signing a “George Burns” contract at the Westgate. It’s a reference to hotel owner David Siegel’s hopes that Manilow can continue performing to his 100th birthday.
Manilow has signed on for another year at Westgate. It might not be until he’s 100, but the 80-year-old Manilow has committed to an old-school residency extension running from Valentine’s Day weekend through the holiday season of 2024. Tickets are onsale 10 a.m. Oct. 6.
Manilow is overtaking Elvis Presley’s record for most shows ever at International Theater with 637 this weekend. The hotel opened as the International in 1969.
“We’re sold out night after night after night. The audiences are just great,” Manilow said in a Q&A published this week. “And it’s great. There’s no reason to not keep playing at the Westgate.”
The hotel founder sounds like a “Fanilow” when talking of the international superstar.
“It’s an honor to continue celebrating Barry’s incredible career delighting audiences night after night as only he can,” said David Siegel, founder, president & CEO of Westgate Resorts. “Barry is a timeless entertainer and a once-in-a-generation talent. We couldn’t be happier to continue to have him call Westgate Las Vegas his home.”
Who: Barry Manilow.
Where: Westgate Las Vegas’ International Theater.
Announced dates:
February 15-17, 2024
February 22-24, 2024
March 7-9, 2024
March 14-16, 2024
May 2-4, 2024
May 9-11, 2024
Jun 13-15, 2024
September 12-14, 2024
September 19-21, 2024
October 17-19, 2024
October 31 – November 2, 2024
November 7-9, 2024
November 14-16, 2024
December 5-7, 2024
December 12-14, 2024
Tickets: Ticketmaster.com, the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino WOW Rewards Center at (702) 252-6000 ext. 5050, online at www.barrymanilow.com or www.westgatelasvegas.com