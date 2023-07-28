76°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Kats

Tape Face sets reopening date at MGM Grand

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 27, 2023 - 7:24 pm
 
Updated August 14, 2023 - 5:30 pm
Tape Face opens at Underground Theater at MGM Grand on Sept. 1. (Colin Boulter)
Tape Face opens at Underground Theater at MGM Grand on Sept. 1. (Colin Boulter)
Sam Wills aka Tape Face at Harrah's, and Christina Balonek are shown on the Blue Carpet prior t ...
Sam Wills aka Tape Face at Harrah's, and Christina Balonek are shown on the Blue Carpet prior to "One Night For One Drop," held at O Theater at the Bellagio on Friday, March 8, 2019. ( John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal @JohnnyKats
Tape Face is shown performing some taping at the entrance of the House of Tape on Wednesday, Ma ...
Tape Face is shown performing some taping at the entrance of the House of Tape on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

The headliner out of New Zealand is going down under at MGM Grand.

Silent comic star Tape Face moving his hit show from Harrah’s to MGM Grand on Sept. 1. The inventive performer is packing his props and rolling into the former Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club in the resort’s 250-seat Underground Theater. The new show debuts 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1. We reported last month the the move was imminent.

“I am thrilled for the move into one of the best hotels and casinos in the world, MGM Grand,” Sam Wills, Tape Face creator and actor, said in a statement. “The show relies on audience participation and having this beautiful showroom will guarantee an even more exciting and intimate experience for guests.”

The show runs 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Tuesdays, with 4:30 p.m. performances on select weekends. Tickets are $39-$99 (not including fees), available at MGMGrand.com.

The popular sidekick character Phyllis Vanillis, played by Christina Balonek, is also back.

Wills’ act wound up No. 14 in Simon Cowell’s “16 Most Memorable ‘Got Talent’ Auditions” on the recent Season 18 episode of the NBC competition series “America’s Got Talent.”

The current Tape Face show has closed Harrah’s Cabaret after Sunday’s performance.

Along with Garrett’s club, MGM Grand hosts a rotation of headliners and sporting events at the Grand Garden, and is home to David Copperfield’s popular illusions production, Hakkasan Nightclub, Cirque’s “Ka” show and the dance troupe Jabbawockeez.

After opening at House of Tape in 2018, Tape Face relocated to Harrah’s Showroom during the city’s COVID-19 reopening. The production played to a socially distant audience of 50 in the 544-seat theater.

At the time, Mills inventively populated the front section with a hundred mannequins to give the room a “full” feel. Inevitably, a drunken fan made off with one of the dolls’ heads, never to be recovered or returned.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Tracking Hilary: Mount Charleston seeing flooding, Death Valley breaks record
Tracking Hilary: Mount Charleston seeing flooding, Death Valley breaks record
2
Flash flood watch continues at Death Valley National Park
Flash flood watch continues at Death Valley National Park
3
Is Josh Jacobs running out of time to be ready for Raiders opener?
Is Josh Jacobs running out of time to be ready for Raiders opener?
4
What’s happening with the old Kmart building in Henderson?
What’s happening with the old Kmart building in Henderson?
5
CARTOONS: What Trump’s thinking about today
CARTOONS: What Trump’s thinking about today
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Jerry Seinfeld signs up for more Strip shows
Jerry Seinfeld signs up for more Strip shows
Private show for Copperfield becomes a Vegas industry night
Private show for Copperfield becomes a Vegas industry night
Lady Gaga announces fall dates for Strip performances
Lady Gaga announces fall dates for Strip performances
‘Jersey Boys’ reportedly plotting a Las Vegas return
‘Jersey Boys’ reportedly plotting a Las Vegas return
Kylie Minogue’s Vegas residency: New venue, November launch
Kylie Minogue’s Vegas residency: New venue, November launch
Katy Perry gets family heirloom from Las Vegas historian
Katy Perry gets family heirloom from Las Vegas historian