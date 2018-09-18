Kats

‘AGT’ finalist Daniel Emmet is ‘gateway drug’ to classical music

By John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 17, 2018 - 7:24 pm
 

Daniel Emmet is a sneaky devil. He’s used Aerosmith to turn us on to “Caruso.”

“My goal, from the beginning, has been to shine a light on classical music, which has had an unfair stigma,” says Emmet, the Las Vegas pop-opera vocalist who has reached this week’s finals of “America’s Got Talent.” “I’m the gateway drug to classical music (laughs), whether it’s rock-inspired classical, or musical theater-inspired classical.”

Emmet has made that strategy sing, as it were, by performing Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” in the quarterfinals (singing in Spanish while backed by plumes of fire). He followed that with “Somewhere” from “West Side Story” last week, a performance met with mixed results from the show’s four judges.

Emmet had also sung the traditional Italian opera piece “Caruso” in his trek to the finals.

With that impressive set list, Emmet appears a final time on the NBC competition show at 8 p.m. Tuesday, and the champion will be announced in the season finale at 8 p.m. Wednesday (with Kiss opening that telecast).

Emmet has run the gamut of emotions in surviving to the final. Last week, the 25-year-old singer was saved by the judges, with Howie Mandel shouting Emmet’s name and pointing at the young singer to announce that he’d advanced to the final 10. A week earlier, Emmet was rescued by the show’s Dunkin’ Save, where fans are allowed to vote during the show to save an act.

Emmet described the moment Mandel called out his name “an out-of-body experience.”

“I thought the Dunkin’ Save was stressful, and that it couldn’t’ get any more stressful than that,” Emmet said. “I think I actually blacked out for a minute.”

Emmet is now one performance from the show’s $1 million grand prize and a headlining gig in Las Vegas. He knows what to do.

“I need to give the greatest performance of my life,” he says. “It has to be ‘wow’ from start to finish.”

When the “wow” is over, look for a serious effort to stage Emmet in a Vegas venue. Those details will unspool after his next operatic moment.

What’s announced …

James Taylor is taking up an extended engagement at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, and Smokey Robinson has announced three shows at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas.

Taylor and his nine-piece backing band will play a dozen shows from April 17-May 11. Tickets start at $55 (minus fees) and go on sale at noon Friday.

Robinson performs Feb. 27 and March 1-2. His tickets start at $59.50 (also minus fees) and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. The Motown legend helped bring Human Nature to the Strip, at then-Imperial Palace (now Linq Hotel) in 2009. He still appears in a video clip during HN’s shows at Sands Showroom at The Venetian.

Tatum in town

That guy who looked like Channing Tatum hanging near Nobu at Hard Rock Hotel on Monday was indeed Tatum. The A-lister and co-producer of “Magic Mike Live” was in VegasVille to confer with hotel officials, led by HRH/Virgin Hotel Las Vegas Chief Executive Officer Richard “Boz” Bosworth.

Tatum said he met with the execs discuss the long-term future of the adult revue in the face of widespread hotel renovations. “They want us to stay, and we want to be here,” he said during our quick chat. Bosworth said the show is integral to the development of the Virgin Hotel brand.

“It was an exciting meeting; we discussed expansion to the overall show experience during the property renovation and transformation period,” the exec said. “We knew during the acquisition process how ‘Magic Mike Live’ would fit perfectly within our business plan. Our excitement since has evolved, along with how well the ‘Magic Mike Live’ experience enhances our overall property integration of club, and food-and-beverage activation.”

It all means there are no plans to move “Magic Mike Live.”

Who was where

Canelo Alvarez and his ever-present entourage dined at Lavo at Palazzo on Sunday. Breaking training (or so it seems), he made short work of a 1-pound meatball.

Meantime, his vanquished foe, Gennady “GGG” Golovkin and his crew were at Beauty and Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. As reported, GGG had one request — nothing with a Mexican influence be served (Canelo is from Mexico).

After Saturday’s bout, Usher, Dave Chappelle and LeBron James were among the name-checks who descended on Drai’s Nightclub at the Cromwell. Rap star Tip was the night’s (and, morning’s) headliner.

Cool hang alert

The annual fundraiser for American Cancer Society’s Men in Pink campaign begins at 8:45 p.m. Friday, during Kenny Davidsen’s show at Piazza Lounge at Tuscany Suites.

“Fashion Meets Music” is the theme, songs with even a peripheral connection to attire or accessories or even the color pink, with yours truly co-hosting. Davidsen and comic/musician/songwriter/personal friend Dennis Blair kick off the evening, then we shift to the themed performances at 10 p.m.

There is no cover charge (and no parking fees), but we will be passing ye olde hat for donations in the battle against breast cancer.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian and Palazzo.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
The 46th annual Greek Food Festival will feed 25,000 people in Las Vegas
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zia Records Move
Zias Records is moving from its Sahara Avenue and Arville Street location to a bigger store. (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video from Fertitta wedding Sep. 1
video from @wedstagrams of Fertitta wedding at Red Rock Resort
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
TLC by the Numbers
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Pawn Stars' Richard Harrison honored at memorial service
A memorial service was conducted for Richard "Old Man" Harrison at Palm Mortuary in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 1, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
5 must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
Five must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table.
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Get a sneak peek at Palace Station's newest renovations
Station Casinos spokesperson Lori Nelson gives a first look at what Palace Station's $192 million renovation will bring. Some areas will begin opening to the public next week according to Nelson. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paul McCartney is worth over $1 billion
Sir Paul McCartney is one of the most celebrated and accomplished musicians in history. He just turned 76 on June 18. McCartney grew to international fame with the Beatles and went on to become a wildly successful solo musician. Paul McCartney’s net worth is estimated at $1.2 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2017, McCartney landed the No. 13 spot on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid musicians, earning $54 million for the year. On Thursday, June 20, McCartney will release a double A-side single featuring two new songs, "I Don't Know" and "Come On to Me." McCartney has yet to announce a title of his new album or when it will be released. Th album is expected to be released before he headlines the Austin City Limits Music fest in October.
More in Kats
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Kats Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like