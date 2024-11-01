53°F
An ’80s favorite continues Las Vegas Strip engagement

FILE - Curt Smith, left, and Roland Orzabal, of the band Tears For Fears, pose for a portrait in Los Angeles on Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
Roland Orzabal left, and Curt Smith of Tears for Fears are returning to their sold-out engagement at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau for four shows in January and February 2025. (Lewis Evans)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 1, 2024 - 8:18 am
 

“What Works In Vegas” is a recurring note in this column. Add Tears For Fears at BleauLive Theater to the list.

The enduring British pop-rock duo of Curt Smith and Roland Orzabal have added four shows to their series at Fontainebleau’s BleauLive Theater. Performances Jan. 31-Feb. 1 and Feb 5, 7 are on sale 10 a.m. Friday at tearsforfears.com. The show is presented by Live Nation Las Vegas, in its exclusive partnership with the resort.

The band sold out the 3,200-capacity venue (in its seated configuration) this past Wednesday, Friday and Saturday night.

Tears for Fears broke in with its debut album, “The Hurting,” with the singles “Mad World” and “Pale Shelter” performed in the BleauLive show. “Songs From the Big Chair” followed, with “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” “Shout,” and “Head over Heels” in the Vegas show.

“Sowing the Seeds of Love,” from the band’s third album, “Seeds of Love,” is also on the set list.

Entering the Las Vegas run, the duo released their first live album, “Songs For A Nervous Planet.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

