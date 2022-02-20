Andrea Bocelli turns birthday singer in Vegas

Opera superstar Andrea Bocelli took three encores as he honored his wife, Veronica’s, 38th birthday, but the crowd wanted him all night.

Andrea Bocelli is shown with his wife, Veronica; and daughter, Virginia, at MGM Grand Garden on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (Shore Fire Media)

Andrea Bocelli is shown in performance at MGM Grand Garden on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (Shore Fire Media)

Luis Pantoja and Mayra Ramirez are shown at the Clark County Wedding License Bureau on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. They are the 5 millionth couple to receive a marriage license in Clark Count. (City of Las Vegas)

The Michael E. Minden-designed, Official Diamond 5 Million Love Stories Ring is shown by Mayra Ramirez. The ring is made of 15 round brilliant-cut diamonds in star-lit stations, created in 14-karat gold with 14-karat white gold enhancements. (Michael E. Minden)

Andrea Bocelli cradled the guitar, summoned a very large birthday cake and grinned through the confetti on Saturday night at MGM Grand Garden.

The occasion was the 38th birthday of Bocelli’s wife and manager, Veronica Berti Bocelli.

Andrea Bocelli closed his spirited performance with an unannounced birthday party on the Grand Garden stage. A video of snapshots and film clips over the years was played behind Bocelli’s orchestra.

After the operatic superstar led the crowd in a soaring “Happy Birthday to You,” Bocelli closed with “Nessun Dorma” as the red-and-white confetti rained on the audience.

The entire night was a family affair. Bocelli’s son, Matteo, performed his own “Fall On Me,” “Solo,” and his latest single, “Close.” The father and son also covered Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect Symphony.” The 24-year-old Matteo drives you nuts with all that talent, telegenic looks and the fact that he is 6-feet-6 inches tall.

The Bocellis’ 9-year-old daughter, Virginia, was the duet partner on Leonard Cohen’s “Hallejulah.”

Pia Toscano, whom we remember from David Foster’s show at Encore Theater last month, was also recurring duet partner. Celine Dion’s “The Prayer,” and Elvis’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love” were the collaborative highlights.

Bocelli took three encores, but the crowd wanted him all night. His renditions of “Con te Partirò (Time to Say Goodbye),” which plays in perpetuity at the Bellagio Fountains show; and“Bésame Mucho” just take you away. If you don’t get chills during his performances, maybe you are a hologram.

Ring star

The jeweler who designed the ring for the couple who signed the five millionth marriage license in Clark County is familiar to anyone who has bought a bauble in Las Vegas. Michael E. Minden was commissioned to design the Official Diamond 5 Million Love Stories Ring (yes, that’s the title). Luis Pantoja and Mayra Ramirez picked up the license, and she picked up the ring, on Sunday at the Clark County Marriage License Bureau. Clark County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya presided over the event.

The ring’s design is based on the city’s lights and the stars in the desert night. The ring features 15 round brilliant-cut diamonds in star-lit stations, created in 14-karat gold with 14-karat white gold enhancements.

The cost to the couple was … Nothing. It was part of the prize package for being the 5 millionth licensed couple (though about 1.5 percent of those licensed don’t actually get married, for whatever reasons). The couple also received $1,500 in Allegiant Airlines travel (that’s alotta trips to Idaho Falls) and thousands of dollars in free gifts.

We also need to give a shout to Luis for wearing a Brad Paisley concert T-shirt. We interviewed Paisley a couple weeks ago, amazing guy and artist. Check out his shows at Encore Theater on March 11-12. It’s a great date night.

Cool Hang Alert

The Band Dorman, headed up by Vegas singer/songwriter/musician Matt Dorman, plays Clark Country Library Theater, 1401 E. Flamingo Road, at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Dorman has sampled originals in his “Attitude and Gratitude Show” at The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas. He feels the music, and so will you. It’s two hours of originals, and the powerful stories behind them. Tickets are $25; go to Eventbrite.com for info.

