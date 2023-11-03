Babyface, Rick Ross in Raiders’ Sunday entertainment lineup

"Babyface" Edmonds attends the 25th annual Keep Memory Alive 'Power of Love Gala' benefit for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health at Resorts World Las Vegas on October 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)

Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds, Larry Ruvo, Bruno Mars and Camille Ruvo attend the 25th annual Keep Memory Alive 'Power of Love Gala' benefit for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health at Resorts World Las Vegas on October 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)

Rick Ross performs during halftime in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball semifinal series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds and Rick Ross are the entertainment for Sunday’s Raiders-Giants game at Allegiant Stadium. Both have some history in Las Vegas.

Game time is 1:25 p.m. Fans are encouraged to arrive an hour before kickoff to take in the pre-game entertainment.

Edmonds, who is singing the national anthem, was an honoree at the Keep Memory Alive Power of Love Gala at Resorts World Las Vegas in October 2021. The event is the annual fundraiser for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health.

Edmonds has won 12 Grammy Awards, partnered in 26 Billboard No. 1 R&B hits, and earned hundreds of millions of streams and music sales internationally.

Edmonds produced “I’m Your Baby Tonight,” which his first No. 1, and Whitney Houston’s first foray into R&B, for instance. For another, he wrote and produced Boyz II Men’s “End of the Road” and “I’ll Make Love to You,” top-selling hits. He collaborated with Madonna on “Bedtime Stories,” which included the chart-topping “Take a Bow,” co-writing, co-producing and contributing vocals.

Ross is the halftime performer. He’s appeared as a headliner at Drai’s Nightclub at The Cromwell, and performed during Game 1 of the WNBA Western Conference semifinals between the Aces and Dallas Wings at Michelob Ultra Arena. Ross’ debut single, “Hustlin’,” launched his career. His debut album, “Port of Miami,” and follow-up “Trilla,” were also No. 1 hits.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.