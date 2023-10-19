Bad Bunny booked in Las Vegas on ‘Most Wanted Tour’

Bad Bunny performs in concert during his "El Último Tour Del Mundo" at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Philadelphia. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

When a an international superstar sets a 31-city, 47-show tour, there is a fair shot Las Vegas will be on the schedule

Such is the case for Bad Bunny and his 2024 “Most Wanted Tour.” The Puerto Rican reggaeton icon plays T-Mobile Arena on Feb. 23-24. billed for “day-one” fans, said to be “a rollercoaster of explicit lyrics that hone in on the star’s trap roots.” Parental discretion is advised.

As tour promoter Live Nation states: “Fans are directed to register ahead of tickets going on sale for the “Most Wanted Tour” to help block bots and scalpers, reduce resale and get more tickets directly into the hands of real people who want to attend the show. Fans can register until Sunday, Oct. 22 at 2:59 p.m. Pacific time at registration.ticketmaster.com/badbunny2024 for Registration Onsale. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the on sale on Wednesday.”

Bad Bunny last year sold out two shows at Allegiant Stadium in September 2022. He also sold out a show at MGM Grand Garden the previous March.

The 29-year-old artist whose legal name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio is the No. 1 touring artist in 2022, according to Billboard’s year-end Top Tours chart. The multi-hyphenate is the first headliner to top that list who doesn’t perform in English.

Bad Bunny is a three-time Grammy Award winner who stepped aside from live performance this year, aside from playing Coachella, and the Grammys and Latin Billboard Awards shows. His latest album, “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana,” was the most-streamed album in a single day this year when it was released last week. The album has garnered more than 900 million streams. It’s lead track, “MONACO,” is No. in 16 countries on Spotify.

