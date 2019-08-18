Barry Manilow, Amazing Johnathan connections in NYC

Barry Manilow performs Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Broadway in New York. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Amazing Johnathan with his irreverent magic act, rose to popularity landing one of the longest residencies in Las Vegas. However in 2014, Johnathan was diagnosed with a terminal heart condition and given only one year to live, forcing him to retire his act. Fast forward to three years later, Johnathan is still alive and chooses to return to the stage. Filmmaker Ben Berman sets out to capture The Amazing Johnathanճ comeback tour while peeling back the curtain on his unique, meth-fueled life. But the seemingly straightforward profile of this eccentric illusionist starts careening off the rails as Johnathan drops a bombshell that sends the film spiraling into uncertainty. As we delve deeper to determine what's real and what's illusion, hard questions are raised, uncovering deeper truths about the ethics of filmmaking and human nature. (Photo courtesy of Hulu)

NEW YORK — The Kats! Bureau is the 10th floor of the Marcel at Gramercy hotel, in the Gramercy Park neighborhood in Manhattan. It’s wicked-humid here right now. As John Lennon once said, “Tomorrow will be Muggy, followed by Tuggy, Wuggy, and Thuggy.”

I’ve crossed a few bridges to Las Vegas during this sweeping visit, the centerpiece being an invite-only first look Monday at “Goodman: An American Musical” based on the life and times of Oscar Goodman. Elsewhere, Saturday night, I caught Barry Manilow’s closing Broadway run at Lunt-Broadway on Saturday night, along with Smith Center President Myron Martin and Lou Ruvo Cleveland Clinic Center for Brain Health Director of Development Jody Ghanem.

Clint Holmes is appearing in two shows ending Sunday night with multi-instrumentalist/bandleader Christian Tamburr’s band at Dizzy’s Club on Broadway and 60th. The Venetian Sands Showroom headliners Human Nature appearing early Monday morning on “Today” from Rockefeller Plaza.

What else … Martin and I caught Brian Newman, Lady Gaga’s longtime bandleader and close friend, Saturday for a late-night hang at the Fine & Rare supper club (gee, Newman would be a great fit at Cabaret Jazz).

We’re also tucking in a visit with Cleveland Clinic exec Michael Severino to Ringo Starr And His All-Starr Band at Pier 17; Ringo headlined at Planet Hollywood in 2017 and we feel he’s always between visits to Vegas.

Manilow in ‘Harmony’

Manilow’s legions were out in full voice at Lunt-Fontanne for Manilow’s finale in his 17-show series. It was like the Fanilow Pop Festival. He’s from nearby Williamsburg, and it was clear by the roaring response to his very arrival onstage this audience was there on purpose. I was reminded of how headliners remark about Las Vegas crowds being tough to win over, as many are comped in or might have arrived at a show as their third option on a given night.

But for this crowd, Manilow was a destination. His devotees rose for several standing ovations, and Manilow halted for several seconds over shouts during “Weekend in New England,” saying, “What is going ON out there?”

At the finish, the superstar plugged the Westgate show, “I want you all to come and see us in Las Vegas, too!” He’s back Sept. 19 for 11 more shows.

Manilow also announced from the stage his long-in-development musical, “Harmony,” is finally ready for the New York stage on Feb. 11. The pop-music icon has been working on the original production for about 20 years. It’s not Manilow’s own life story, but a tale of a “Harmony” singing group from Germany in the 1930s that became famous just as the Nazis seized power in their home country. The musical opens at National Yiddish Theatre in New York City, though as Manilow emphasized from the stage, “It won’t be in Yiddish. It will be in English.”

Manilow said afterward his stewardship of that show will not interfere with any plans for him to extend his residency at Westgate Las Vegas.

Manilow has built a tight relationship with hotel owner David Siegel, the hotel staff loves him and the show, and (relevantly) he still sells well. I would anticipate that Manilow, at 76, will be a headliner at International Theater for as long as he wants.

As for the Broadway series, despite reports of some turmoil in the show, producers — and Manilow himself — said they were happy with the $3.5 million gross over 17 shows. But Manilow is more passionate about art than arithmetic. He made work calls to the band and crew Saturday morning to fine-tune Saturday’s night finale. The great ones do that.

A.J. doc diagnosis

Recent Manhattan transplant and former longtime Vegas set designer Andy Walmsley is an unseen but vital figure in “The Amazing Johnathan Documentary,” which premiered Friday on Hulu and is available now for streaming.

The doc returns to the Walmsley-produced “ENTSpeaks” show at Inspire Theater in downtown Las Vegas in October 2014. This was the numbing moment when A.J., his voice wavering, memorably told the crowd, “I was told I have a year to live.” An audience member laughs, but A.J. adds, “It’s not a joke.”

Documentarian Ben Berman paid Walmsley for the rights to use that footage, central to Johnathan’s tragic story of being diagnosed with a degenerative heart condition and performing a final set of live shows.

In another trip to the recent past, Berman flies to London to talk to Academy Award-winning producer Simon Chinn (“Searching For Sugar Man,” “Man On Wire”). The “second” documentary project is a tense subtext running through the film and drives Berman, a first-time documentary director, to distraction.

In the interview, Berman says to Chinn, “Johnathan specifically told me that you and Lighbox Pictures were producing his other documentary.” Chinn responds, “Funny you should mention it, I read an article that named me in the context of the project you mention. I had no prior knowledge of it whatsoever.”

For historical perspective, here is my column from May 2017, specifying Chinn as the producer of an upcoming A.J. documentary. Not sure if that is the specific article Chinn is referring to. But it was the first time A.J. told me about plans for any documentary about his life, and the first time I’d heard of Chinn being involved at all in A.J.’s universe.

Also, Johnathan had talked of this documentary, naming Chinn, during an interview on Las Vegas public-radio station KNPR. Chinn said he was not aware of A.J.’s comments on that appearance, but that is when the confusion about the magician’s dueling documentaries started.

There is more to tell, but no spoilers here. See the documentary. It’s amazing.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts.Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.