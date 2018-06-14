Barry Manilow in hospital, cancels Las Vegas weekend shows

“I can’t believe this is happening, “ Barry Manilow said in a statement today. “Our new show is ready, we’re all ready, and we were all looking forward to tonight.”

Barry Manilow performs at the Allstate Arena on Saturday, July 29, 2017, in Rosemont, Ill. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Barry Manilow had planned to be in a showroom tonight. Instead, it’s a hospital room.

In a startling turn of events, Manilow fell ill Wednesday night as he prepped for his “Manilow Live — The Hits Come Home” premiere set for tonight at Westgate Las Vegas’ International Theater. The pop superstar was rushed to a Las Vegas hospital and has been diagnosed with a bronchial infection and is being treated with antibiotics.

Thus, Manilow’s shows scheduled for tonight, Friday Saturday and Sunday at Westgate are all canceled.

“I can’t believe this is happening, “ Manilow said in a statement today. “Our new show is ready, we’re all ready, and we were all looking forward to tonight.”

Manilow is expected to be released in a few days and return to his regular schedule on June 21, 22 and 23. His show debuted its previews on May 24.

Manilow’s premiere shows this weekend were to line up with his 75th birthday, which is Sunday.

Westgate Resorts Founder and Chief Executive Officer David Siegel said today: “The entire Westgate family wishes Barry a speedy recovery and we know that he will dazzle audiences when his show resumes on June 21.”

A post to Twitter from Manilow’s verified account at 9 a.m. indicated he was eager to perform tonight, but a rep close to the show said that tweet was posted in error amid the singer’s health concerns.

In Manilow’s absence, Clint Holmes and Earl Turner might perform their co-headlining “Soundtrack” show at International Theater at 8 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday. We will update as if and when those plans move forward.

