Barry Manilow to return in September, commits to 2021

Barry Manilow’s “All the Hits” show is back Sept. 17-19, with select dates in October, November and December.

Prepare to bust out the 3D glasses and snap the glowsticks. Barry Manilow is vowing to return to his Las Vegas home this year and into 2021.

It’s just later than planned.

The Westgate Las Vegas headliner is moving his May and June engagements at the International Theater to this fall and winter. Manilow’s “The Hits Come Home” production is due back Sept. 17-19 and Sept. 24-26, with select dates in October, November and December.

And Fanilows can be assured their hero has also committed to a return in 2021 with four weekend engagements in February and March (hit the Westgate website for his whole schedule).

In a statement, Manilow said he was looking forward to coming back to his Vegas residency. “I am incredibly excited about the newly added performances in 2021.”

Not surprisingly, the hotel says the schedule shuffle was for COVID-19 health safety concerns and “an abundance of concern for our guests, team members and performers.”

As for tickets, the Westgate directs anyone who has purchased tickets for the rescheduled performances “to return to their point of sale for re-booking options.” But the resort also says ticket holders can obtain refunds upon request.

The next event scheduled at Westgate is the Big Blues Bender from Sept. 10-13, with the International Theater as the event’s centerpiece.

The hotel has announced June 18 as its reopening timeline but has not issued a plan for entertainment to return to the Westgate Cabaret, where comic George Wallace, magician Jen Kramer, Jen Romas’ “Sexxy” adult revue and the “Soul of Motown” R&B show headline in rotation.





