Beyoncé coming to Allegiant Stadium as part of world tour

Beyonce performs during the Formation World Tour at MetLife Stadium on Friday, October 7, 2016, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Andrew White/Invision for Parkwood Entertainment/AP Images)

Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, on March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Singer Beyonce performs on stage during her Mrs. Carter Show World Tour 2013, on Wednesday, May 15, 2013, at the Sportpaleis in Antwerp, Belgium. Beyonce is wearing a custom, hand beaded white peplum one-piece by designers Ralph & Russo. Hosiery provided by Capezio. (Photo by Yosra El-Essawy/Invision for Parkwood Entertainment/AP Images)

Beyoncé is coming to Las Vegas.

Following the release of “Renaissance,” her seventh studio album, the global superstar has announced her “Renaissance World Tour,” her first solo tour in more than six years, with a stop set for Aug. 26 at Allegiant Stadium.

Renaissance is Beyoncé’s full tour since the “Formation” tour in 2016.

The North American leg of the tour is leveraging Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan technology to ensure more tickets get into the hands of concertgoers. Fans can register now here.

Ticketing will begin Monday, starting with an exclusive presale to BeyHive members.

Beyoncé created a ripple across the entertainment scene with her show Jan. 21 at Atlantis Resort in Dubai. The recording superstar was paid a reported $24 million for the performance, though no songs from “Renaissance” were performed.

The upcoming series opens May 10 in Stockholm, and hits North America on July 8. The tour also stops in Brussels, Barcelona, Cologne, Frankfurt, Hamburg, and more in Europe in May and June. Additional North American cities include Boston, Charlotte, Dallas, Detroit, Kansas City, Louisville, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, St. Louis, Tampa, Vancouver.

