‘Britney Spears: Domination’ in Las Vegas by Valentine’s weekend

Britney Spears’ fans won’t need to look far for domination. It’s right there in the title of her new show.

Britney Spears signs autographs during an event to announce her new residency at The Park Theater at Park MGM on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, outside T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Provided Las Vegas Review-Journal

“Britney Spears: Domination” opens Valentine’s Day weekend, Feb. 13-14, at Park Theater at Park MGM. The new production runs for 32 performances in 2019, continuing its opening run each weekend of February, March 1-2, and through select weekends in July and August.

The announcement of the series, anticipated for months, was tonight at a public celebration at Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena, next to Park MGM and Park Theater. The event was adeptly directed by Spears’ management team, MGM Resorts International and Ellen DeGeneres for her “Ellen” YouTube channel.

Spears arrived onstage after a lengthy video of her hits was played on Park MGM’s exterior. She appeared in a burst of fireworks, announced by Extra! host Mario Lopez, but did not address the crowd. She was led away on a red carpet as fans shouted and waved signs.

Spears appeared on “Ellen” Friday to tease to the event on the Strip.

“I am so happy to be returning to my second home – Las Vegas!” Spears said in a statement issued after tonight’s spectacle.” “I’m working on a brand-new show and I’m so excited for my fans to see it! It’s going to be so much fun being back on stage and I can’t wait to perform at Park Theater.”

With “Domination,” Spears promises “an immersive experience” at the 5,200-seat venue, according to the release issued after the Toshiba Plaza event. “This show will bring them closer to the excitement than ever before as they party, dance and sing along to her amazing catalogue of hit songs.”

Tickets for “Domination” start at $79, minus fees, and will go on sale to the general public through Ticketmaster or MGM Resorts International’s ticket center (877-795-2565) at 10 a.m. Oct. 26 (for more information about the show, go to ParkTheaterLV.com).

Spears is reportedly pocketing a little more than $500,000 per show, or a $16 million commitment, in guaranteed money for this run. The 36-year-old superstar closed her Vegas spectacle, “Piece of Me,” on New Year’s Eve after a four-month run at Axis (now Zappos Theater) at Planet Hollywood. She has spent the balance of her 2018 schedule on tour.

MGM Resorts was happy to parlay that successful run by adding Spears to an already star-laden headliner lineup that includes Lady Gaga (opening “Enigma” on Dec. 27), Cher and Aerosmith next year. Bruno Mars, performing on New Year’s Eve at T-Mobile Arena, is also expected to sign for new dates in ‘19.

Next year marks the 20th anniversary of Spears’ breakthrough album “… Baby One More Time.” In his statement tonight, Bill Hornbuckle, president of MGM Resorts International, referred to Spears’ two-decade run as top artist in contemporary music.

“Britney Spears has been a fan favorite in the pop music world and a leader in the entertainment industry for more than 20 years,” Hornbuckle said. “We’ve enjoyed a great relationship with her team throughout the years so bringing the queen of pop to Park MGM, and adding her to our resident artist lineup, is exciting for me personally as well as for our company.

“We look forward to her grand opening in February, when her fans will rock Park Theater.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.