Bruno Mars plays, but not at the place he plays on the Strip

Bruno Mars is known to clear out of Park MGM when he wants to play games of chance.

Bruno Mars and the Hooligans are shown at the VIP opening of The Pinkyring at Bellagio on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. (Natalie Mournier)

Bruno Mars is shown at the VIP opening of The Pinky Ring at Bellagio on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. (John Esparza)

Bruno Mars performs at the Bottle Rock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on May 27, 2018, in Napa, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Co-owners Paul Lowden, left, and Chris Lowden at Vic’s Las Vegas, their new jazz club, restaurant and bar in Symphony Park in downtown Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Bruno Mars plays Park MGM only as an entertainer. He does not play blackjack or baccarat, known to be his games of chance, at the hotel. He’s more likely set up in the uber-private, high-limit VIP salons at Bellagio or Aria, say those who have known where he prefers to play.

Mars has reportedly not been cut off from playing, either. He’s free to join a table anywhere in the company.

The $50 million figure being roundly reported (or, repeated) for Mars’ casino debt seems far off the pale. Even half that would be a massive figure to front a VIP player. Example, from a longtime casino professional: A high roller was once issued at $16 million line of credit (a marker, in industry parlance) at a major Las Vegas resort.

This person played eight tables of baccarat at the same time. Three supervisors hovered around the table to keep track of the player’s wins and losses. That’s why $50 million, as a source says, “Just seems like an awful lot.”

As this issue runs its course through the news cycle, I have to ask: So what if Mars is a high roller in the resort company with whom he is in business — as a headliner, and also at The Pinky Ring at Bellagio? The hotel has said formally he is in good standing, they love his show and their ongoing partnership.

And I cracked up at Harvey Levin’s comment during “TMZ Live” on Tuesday, “MGM likes it when people lose!”

More Mr. Las Vegas

Wayne Newton has extensions. Contractually, we mean.

Mr. Las Vegas’ added dates at the Flamingo have become so commonplace that he’s not even aware until somebody from the company nudges him. Newton is now signed from September through the end of the year. Show times are 7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, everything on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

Newton’s next significant milestone is May 16, marking his 65th anniversary in Las Vegas. We are confident of so many things, including Caesars Entertainment’s party plans for this event.

Where we be

We usually lead with this info, but …

The Kats! Bureau at this writing is Vic’s in Symphony Park, a quick sashay across from the Smith Center. This is where Las Vegas Academy students make up the house band, except when there are “elevated” headliner performances. at 8:30 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, the headliner is elevated sax icon Tom Scott and his quartet, one show per night, two nights only. Scott is a sensational session musician; some of us recall knowing him first as a member of the Blues Brothers band on the classic live album “Briefcase Full of Blues.”

Scott has also played with the L.A. Express, Steely Dan, Joni Mitchell, Blondie, Frank Sinatra, Ravi Shankar, Whitney Houston and every member of the Beatles.

Scott is a “wicked” talent, to borrow a favorite term of a past Vic’s headliner, and darn good bee-bop bassist, Penn Jillette.

On the topic of Caesars …

Make it a late-2024 opening for Caspian’s Caviar & Cocktails, taking over Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace. This is according to Caesars Entertainment (owners of the venue) and Clique Hospitality (operators of Caspian’s).

The original plans were for a spring opening.

The Barge was one of Newton’s old haunts, and also the stage for Dionne Warwick, Paul Shaffer & The Shaff-Shifters, CeeLo Green, Richard Marx and John Popper and Blues Traveler. What else … Oh, The Gossy Room, starring Matt Goss. At this place, it’s all about the hang.

On the topic of an entertainment place …

Ray Wold, he of the charred heinie and long history as the fire artist in “O,” is moving forward with his Ray’s Comedy World. Wounded on stage during a fire act at the club in January, Wold is trudging forward without the original bookers and marketers of that room, Joe and Jessica Trammel.

The Vegas entertainment couple reported last week the place was shut down for myriad operational and financial concerns.

Then the Trammels registered a complaint with the Southern Nevada Health District over the venue’s alleged health violations (there is a pet cat and a snake on the premises, which Wold says is to be used in a a stage act). But as Wold said Monday, an inspector reviewed the premises, only to find, “The complaint was not valid.”

The entertainer emphasized the animals are not kept near the kitchen or performance area.

The club hosted a no-cover (and no food and also no alcohol) showcase Monday, headlined by Don Barnhart. He’s now the room’s booking agent, drawing from his experience at Delirious at Hennessey’s Tavern on Fremont Street, among several other comedy clubs (Barnhart actually encouraged me visit the Delirious club this week, rather than Ray’s, FWIW).

Twenty-five folks turned out to see Barnhart along with comedians Ryan Cole, Keith Lyle, Guy Fessenden and Ron Coleman. Ray’s Comedy World is now listed on TicketKite.com, where the upcoming schedule currently shows … No events to display.

Whatever. As long as the embers glow, there’s a chance Wold’s place will catch fire. It has happened before.

Cool Hang Alert

“Tea Time with Toscha: The Vocal Storyteller” starring column fave Toschca Comeaux is set for 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at Southern Nevada Music at 350 N. Stephanie Street in Henderson. Uli Geissendoerfer, John Belzaguy, Peppe Merolla and Ronnie Serquinia make up the crack band. Tickets are $25 at the door, $20 presale, call 702-937-0723 to book.

John Katsilometes' column runs daily in the A section.