Carlos Santana ready to sing, but don’t expect dance moves

At the suggestion Carlos Santana might perform a Moonwalk, his wife, Cindy, said, “Look out!”

Las Vegas Philharmonic Music Director Donato Cabrera, Cindy Blackman Santana and Carlos Santana appear at a Discovery Children's Museum as part of the Philharmonic's OrKidsStra music education program on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Carlos Santana is practicing his singing these days, but not in front of audiences — yet.

“When people are not looking at me, I sing along to these recordings of Michael Jackson singing a cappella,” Santana said during an appearance along with his wife, drumming great Cindy Blackman Santana, at Discovery Children’s Museum on Tuesday morning. “He’s just singing by himself and I’m keeping up with him — hee-hee-hee — like that, working on my voice.”

What about incorporating Jackson’s Moonwalk dance move?

“Look out!” Blackman Santana, seated at Carlos’ side, said with a laugh. “Really, look out!”

“I do it, but I always go forward,” Santana said. “I can’t help but go forward.”

He was kidding about the dancing, but not about singing. Eric Clapton has told Santana that if the guitar great ever wants to record with his own vocals, Clapton would produce the album. No timeline or blueprint for any of this, but as with any concept Santana seizes — including his latest release, “Africa Speaks” — expect something inspired.

The Santanas shared their penchant for creativity with the kids at Discovery Museum. They were joined by Las Vegas Philharmonic Music Director Donato Cabrera to host an interactive music experience at Discovery, in which dozens of Las Vegas grade school kids played assorted rhythm instruments as part of the Philharmonic OrKidsTra music education program.

Along with drumming company DW Drums’ DW Music Foundation, the Santanas are donating instruments to the symphony’s Music Van mobile education unit that delivers music to communities in Southern Nevada. The drumming session was connected to the L.V. Phil’s annual free youth concerts at Reynolds Hall.

Blackman Santana was especially enlivened by the event, watching the kids’ faces light up when they started creating with the instruments in front of them.

“You can see it happening, something they have not done before.” Blackman Santana said. “When I was a kid, I was in drum corps, concert stage orchestra, pit orchestra, electronic music class. I joined everything I could.”

Consqeuently, Blackman Santana can play a wide array of music styles, and her drum solo in Santana’s House of Blues shows is not to be missed.

Santana has added a few new songs — inventive cover versions — to his residency, which resumes Wednesday night. The Isley Brothers’ “Work To Do,” Otis Redding’s “(Sittin’ On) The Dock Of The Bay,” and War’s “Why Can’t We Be Friends” are in the augmented set list.

Amid this jammed schedule, on Tuesday morning Santana announced an overseas tour in March and April. He’s set for a total of 15 dates in Italy, Germany, Belgium, the U.K., Ireland, Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. The tour marks the 50th anniversary of “Abraxas” and 20th anniversary of “Supernatural.”

“Most of these places, we have not been since 1977,” Santana said. “We will go back and see how the whole world has changed, and to bring our music to new fans.” And count Cabrera and the Philharmonic among those interested in Santana’s music, as the two discussed a possible partnership — as a concept right now — before meeting with the kids. As always, moving it forward.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram