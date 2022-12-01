Carrie Underwood relaunches Strip residency in ‘23

Carrie Underwood's Las Vegas residency premieres at the Theater at Resorts World on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (Denise Truscello)

Carrie Underwood performs during her premiere at the Theater at Resorts World on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (Denise Truscello)

Carrie Underwood is reflecting on her opening at Resorts World Theatre by adding a bunch of new shows at the venue.

Underwood’s “Reflection” is returning, as anticipated, for 18 shows beginning June 21 and running through Dec. 9, 2023. Tickets are on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Dec. 9 at rwlasvegas.com/entertainment/carrie-underwood and AXS.com/carrieinvegas.

Underwood was the first headliner at the Theatre on Dec. 2, 2021.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to Resorts World Las Vegas next summer,” Underwood said in a statement. “‘Reflection’ is a show I’m so proud of and have so much fun performing. I love being out on the road with ‘The Denim & Rhinestones Tour,’ and look forward to returning to Vegas once that wraps, as it has become our home away from home where we get to play to audiences from all over the world.”

Underwood had paused “Reflection” for her U.S. tour, covering 43 cities and concluding in April. The arena tour has no stops in Vegas, and “Reflection” will be Underwood’s only live show after the tour finishes.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.