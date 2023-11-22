Celebs gone but not forgotten after Las Vegas Grand Prix

Top hospitality exec John Terzian said the F1 Wynn event was “magical.”

Let’s play F1 cleanup with the famous folk.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix might have bugged out, but we still have some superstar-sorting to do. Celebs hit the scene with the RPMs of Max Verstappen’s RB19 (we are learning the sport, even after its first run in Las Vegas).

The After by Wynn at Delilah Las Vegas was the pace-setter, held during Wynn’s Ultimate Race Week extended party.

The event’s co-hosts were Wynn CEO Craig Billings; The h.wood group co-founders John Terzian and Brian Toll, operators of Delilah at the Wynn; Bond Hospitality, which opening an outpost of its exclusive Zero Bond club at Wynn in 2025; and Carver Road Hospitality co-founder and former Wynn Nightlife visionary Sean Christie, whose company operates Casa Playa at Encore.

Quest Love was the event’s DJ at Delilah. VIPs reported on hand included (and be prepared for serious bold-face action): Justin Bieber, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Casey Affleck, Brooklyn Beckham, James Harden, Sofia Vergara, Jon Hamm, Tyga, Shaun White, Nina Dobrev, Wiz Khalifa, Odell Beckham Jr., Leon Bridges, Zach Braff, Corey Gamble, Richie Akiva, Ashley Graham, Elijah Diamond, Sofia Franklyn, Balthazar Getty, Damson Idris, Crystal Minkoff, Anthony Mackie, Dre London, Flava Flav, Rudy Gay, Karlie Kloss, Lil Baby, Scott Galloway, Donald Faison, Trevor Wallace, Rudy Mancuso, Kimball Musk, Jonathan Cheban, Michael Rubin, Sam Wilson, Alec Monopoly, Myles Shear, Druski, Jalen Rose, Sam Wilson, Frida Aasen, Tony Gonzalez, Kayla Ewell and Tanner Novlan.

At XS on Friday, TikTok influencer Alix Earle influenced the DJ booth to join EDM superstars Swedish House Mafia. VIP DiCaprio, Maguire, Michael B. Jordan, French Montana and Saweetie were also in the mix.

At Encore Beach Club on Saturday, just before the race, Tyla performed her hit “Water” with Marshmello during the ESPN Presents party at Encore Beach Club. Other notable VIPs in attendance include Nigel Sylvester, Rudy Gay, Warren Sapp and Lawyer Milloy.

Later that evening at XS, Calvin Harris, Diplo and Dom Dolla welcomed Lewis Hamilton, Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes, Beckham Jr., Russell Westbrook, Earle, Saweetie, Wiz Khalifa, Druski, Mike Majlak and David Dobrik.

As Terzian said, “It was a magical night and was great for all of Team Wynn to come together to host.” And also, a requisite reference to party cannons, our favorite nightclub effect.

MGM’s Pitt stop

From MGM Resorts international:

— Saturday, Brad Pitt took in the race from a private balcony at the The Signature at MGM Grand.

— Jordan played bartender at NoMad Library at NoMad Las Vegas for a private brunch to mix cocktails for a special experience for guests on Saturday.

— Vergara explored the culinary scene at Aria, at Bardot Brasserie’s haute French brunch on Saturday, followed by a visit to the Catch on Sunday.

— Kate Beckinsale and Kevin O’Leary were seen Friday during the grand opening LPM Restaurant & Bar at the Cosmopolitan a French Riviera-inspired restaurant debuting its second U.S. outpost.

— Thursday, Terry Crews dined at Best Friend by Roy Choi at Park MGM.

— Thursday, Jeremy Renner and will.i.am took in the scene at the Lio Las Vegas revue at The Mayfair Supper Club. Friday, the A-lister and Reno-Tahoe resident dined at Le Cirque at Bellagio, while and will.i.am headed to Catch and closed the weekend Saturday at at Picasso.

— Friday, Offset was spotted at Snacks at Bellagio enjoying a burger and wings.

— Charles Leclerc took in Catch on Friday.

— Gayle King visited her friend Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten at Prime at Bellagio on Thursday, November 16. The following morning, she hit Bellagio Patisserie.

— Julius Irving, forever Dr. J, dined at Le Cirque; and John Elway was at Prime on Friday.

— White visited NoMad Library on Saturday.

A different route 66

Resorts World’s Allē Lounge on 66 became “Turn 66,” an exclusive late-night hospitality series by “experiential” partner CMG (Corso Marketing Group) following Saturday’s race. The two-night event was hosted by nightlife tycoon Richie Akiva, with VIP guests looking down on the Strip/race course from the Crockford Tower’s 66th floor.

Performers included DJ Pee .Wee (aka Anderson .Paak), Guy Gerber, Kaz James, Ruckus, Vice, Carlita, DJ Tennis, Swaylo and Miramar.

The nights ended in the morning, or 6 a.m., with such notable famous people as (and more bold coming): Travis Scott, Zedd, Beckham Jr, Glen Powell, Nyjah Huston, Swae Lee, Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz, Badius, Ross Butler, Jessica Serfaty, Leonardo Del Vecchio, Will Makris, Mark Birnbaum, Bobby Kennedy III, Taras Romanov, Leon Bridges, Rufus Du Sol, Christopher Schwarzenegger, Galen Gering, Amber Black, Haley Amaya, Chloe Hock, La Demi, Jessica Belkin, Sienna Raine and Chord Overstreet.

