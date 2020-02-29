59°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Kats

Cirque du Soleil not a guarantee for next Luxor show

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 28, 2020 - 6:19 pm
 

As reported Thursday, “R.U.N” is closing March 8 at Luxor after a 4½-month residency, the shortest run of any Cirque du Soleil show ever in Las Vegas. Stunning. But what have we learned from the company’s dalliance with graphic-novel storytelling?

In no particular order:

— The next show moving into Luxor theater might not be Cirque. I can impart confidently that it is not a certainty that Cirque will move a new show into a theater it has effectively occupied for more than 11 years.

All options are being evaluated, including another collaboration with Cirque, a non-Cirque production, or even a headlining series.

Headliners did perform in the room between the closing of “Hairspray” in June 2006 and Criss Angel’s opening of “Believe” in October 2008. Liza Minnelli, Earth Wind & Fire and Lindsey Buckingham were among the rotation of stars to play the venue. A focus on headliners make sense, as the room is regally appointed and recently renovated (courtesy of “R.U.N”). And, MGM Resorts has had ample headlining success at Park Theater, the company’s only 1,500-plus theater not home to a Cirque show.

Stamping “Cirque” on a Cirque du Soleil production isn’t always the best option. The crucial strategic decision to stamp the famous Cirque logo onto R.U.N” promotional material actually hindered the show’s prospects in Las Vegas. The idea was to tap into the Cirque’s extensive brand equity. But enforcing that brand only confused ticket-buyers, many of whom thought they would see a show closer in line with “Mystere” or “Ka” than, say, Robert Rodriguez’s “Sin City.”

Cirque is not infallible in Las Vegas. This is especially true of the company’s newer shows. We’ve known for more than two decades Cirque’s hold on Las Vegas as the Strip’s predominant production company. But three of company’s more recent original productions have fallen short of box-office success.

Prior to “R.U.N,” “Viva Elvis,” a seemingly foolproof blend iconic Vegas institutions, closed in August 2012 after a 2 1/2-year run. “Zarkana,” also at Aria, closed in 2016 after a sluggish four-year run, as MGM Resorts turned the theater into convention space rather than risk another production show. “Michael Jackson One,” which premiered at Mandalay Bay in 2013, is the only original Cirque show to open in the past decade still onstage.

Luxor is still dedicated to entertainment. There are no plans to pull apart Luxor’s theater for convention space, restaurants or a bingo hall. The resort remains home to Blue Man Group (a Cirque acquisition) in its own theater; and Carrot Top, “Fantasy” and Terry Bradshaw’s production show at Atrium Showroom.

The hotel’s emphasis on a wide swath of entertainment should remain unchanged. Whether it has an appetite for such a risk as “R.U.N” remains to be seen.

Here’s to life

The man who wrote “Copacabana” for Barry Manilow, “Here’s To Life” for Barbra Streisand, “I’ll Never Love This Way Again” for Dionne Warwick, and who played the keys on Joe Cocker’s “Feelin’ Alright” is headlining Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday.

But it’s not Artie Butler’s first appearance in the room. He was a guest at The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas last April, holding court for 25 minutes (easily a TCS record) with tales of his 45-year entertainment history. Then he wowed the crowd with “Here’s To Life.” Afterward, Smith Center exec Paul Beard told Butler he’d love to have him play the room, and — by happy coincidence — Vegas producers Alan and Kathi Glist stepped in to start that conversation.

Butler will play piano, sample from his more than 75 hits, and spin some tales along with video from his impressive career.

Butler is billed as the most famous artist you’ve not heard of, but he’s good with that. “When it was put to me to play Las Vegas, my knees buckled,” the 77-year-old composer says. “That was the thing that got me. I mean, the first time I was in Las Vegas, I was 17 years old and playing with Milton Berle at El Rancho Vegas. What a journey.”

VegasVille haps

Louie Anderson was the surprise guest during “Jill Kimmel Live” at her brother Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club on Thursday night. Anderson took in the show to see his friend Jason Schommer, Anderson’s opening act during his days at Plaza Showroom. A Vegas resident, Anderson told several jokes about gambling. “The gambling stuff still kills,” he said. It did on this night …

Bill Medley and Bucky Heard of The Righteous Brothers and “America’s Got Talent” finalist Daniel Emmet were guests at the Bronx Wanderers’ show at Harrah’s Showroom on Monday night. Coincidence? Maybe not. Righteous Brothers have played the room for four years BW just moved in and — I have it on good authority — Emmet is about to book dates there, too.

Eldorado 24/7

Give me a quesadilla at 3 a.m. and you’ll have a friend for life.

Eldorado Cantina’s new Tivoli Village location is offering such, and its full menu, having moved to a 24-hour schedule on Thursday night as it celebrated its grand opening. The 24-hour Eldorado on Sammy Davis Jr. Drive is a frequent Kats! Bureau outpost (walk toward Sapphire’s Gentlemen’s Club and make a quick left).

A testament to the new Eldorado is I’ve been there three times since its soft opening on Jan. 24. Before that, I’d been to Tivoli Village exactly twice in the previous year.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
5 Las Vegas chefs to watch - VIDEO
If you want to know what’s next for dining in Las Vegas, we suggest paying close attention to these five accomplished chefs. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Slanted Door in The Forum Shops at Caesars - VIDEO
The Slanted Door, Charles Phan's James Beard Award-winning modern Vietnamese restaurant, will open a Las Vegas location on March 2. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas REview-Journal)
Buddy V opens PizzaCake at Harrah’s - VIDEO
Buddy Valastro, aka Cake Boss Buddy V, is in town this week overseeing the soft opening of his new restaurant, PizzaCake, in Harrah’s Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making mist-shrouded tuna poke at Marssa at the Westin Lake Las Vegas - VIDEO
E.J. Estrella, banquet chef at Marssa at the Westin Lake Las Vegas, makes tuna poke by mixing chunks of bigeye tuna with sliced green onions, julienned white onions and house-made poke sauce and serving it on a bed of seaweed salad garnished with lotus chips and suspended over melon-scented mist. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making baked goat cheese at Ri Ra in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Shea Wafford, sous chef and pastry chef at Ri Ra at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place in Las Vegas, makes baked goat cheese served with honey-nut pesto, pickled red onions, peppadew relish and sourdough baguette. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bruce Kalman cooking at Ada’s - VIDEO
Celebrity chef Bruce Kalman will be cooking at Ada's in Tivoli Village in Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making banana cream pie at Cut in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Nicole Earl, pastry chef at Cut at the Palazzo in Las Vegas, makes an updated banana cream pie by layering banana ice cream, custard and compote with house-made Cool Whip, vanilla wafers and 24-karat gold leaf in a milk chocolate sphere and drizzling it with warm banana-caramel sauce so it devolves into petals. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making Chile Colorado at Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared in Las Vegas
Javier Chavez, chef/owner of Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared in Las Vegas, makes Chile Colorado by braising pork belly with three kinds of peppers and serving it atop stewed black beans with crema and pickled jalapeño, carrots and onions, with flour tortillas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Black Tap introduces its vegan CrazyShake - VIDEO
Black Tap at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip has a new CrazyShake that's vegan -- The Black ’N White CakeShake. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guy Fieri reflects on the Las Vegas dining scene
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri talks about the Las Vegas food scene while in town celebrating his 52nd birthday. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Familiar faces among Circa culinary lineup
Derek Stevens and chefs Barry Dakake and Dan Coughlin talk about some of the new restaurants for Stevens' Circa resort project. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making the Ausser Rand und Band (Over the Top) bloody mary at the Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas
The Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas serves the Ausser Rand und Band bloody mary with Hofbrau Dunkel, vodka, bloody mary mix, a Tajin rim and a soft pretzel, slider, bacon, sausage and more. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Custom Pizza Truck is a 'kitchen on wheels' - VIDEO
Custom Pizza Truck serves pizzas in a one of a kind food truck that traveled to Poland and back. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
Squidhat Records comes to an end - VIDEO
Founder Allan Carter explains decision to shutter the Las Vegas label. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kaiseki Yuzu relocates to Chinatown - VIDEO
Kaiseki Yuzu restaurant celebrated its move from Henderson to Chinatown at 3900 Spring Mountain Road on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Panic! at the Disco frontman opens studio for kids - VIDEO
Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie launches Notes for Notes at a Henderson Boys & Girls Club. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A sneak peek at the new Mas Por Favor in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Mas Por Favor in Las Vegas’ Chinatown is an Instagram dream come true with original art, an arch of skulls and one of roses. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegan menu unveiled on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Truth & Tonic, one of the two dining spots within The Venetian’s Canyon Ranch Spa + Fitness, rolled out its new plant-based menu on Friday. Executive chef Pete Ghione talks about the menu. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making lobster and avocado flatbread at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Josh Grimes, chef de cuisine at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, created a lobster and avocado flatbread that also has avocado-creme fraiche spread, yellow tomatoes, red onion and Hearts On Fire microgreens. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Riding the new 15-minute "Star Wars" ride at Disneyland
What it's like to ride the new 15-minute "Star Wars" ride At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Main St. Provisions is coming to the Arts District - VIDEO
Kim Owens talks about her new Arts District restaurant, Main Street Provisions, which is under construction. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Artist Wayne Littlejohn on “Spin Baby” - VIDEO
Wayne Littlejohn’s sculpture celebrates Las Vegas entertainers. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiësto headlines CES 2020 closing party at Hakkasan Nightclub - VIDEO
Tiesto performs for CES conventioneers and clubgoers during the DreamlandXR Closing Night Party at Hakkasan Nightclub at the MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip in the early hours of Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Locals cheer on James Holzhauer at 'Jeopardy!' watch party - VIDEO
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But James Holzhauer would have a better chance at winning “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” tournament if Ken Jennings would stop copying his aggressive betting strategy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Drake's first show of 2020 at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Drake performs at the indoor/outdoor XS and Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip in the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ceremony held for Elvis artist Trent Carlini - VIDEO
A ceremony was held for Elvis impersonator Trent Carlini on Wednesday night at The Space in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Small appliances unveiled in Las Vegas - VIDEO
The small appliances on show at Sands Expo at CES 2020 in Las Vegas include a Keurig cocktail maker, autonomous cooking system, nitrogen coffee ampules and more. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Impossible Foods debuts Impossible Pork in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Before a packed press conference at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Impossible Foods executives introduced Impossible Pork, its newest product. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lady Gaga joins her band leader at his after-hours show - VIDEO
After finishing her “Jazz + Piano” show at Park Theater, Lady Gaga joined her band leader Brian Newman for a rousing version of "Fly Me to the Moon" during his show at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip after midnight on New Year's Day, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Brian Newman rings in 2020 at NoMad at Park MGM - VIDEO
Brian Newman, bandleader for Lady Gaga, performs at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Eve 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
THE LATEST