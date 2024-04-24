“Ka’ is just fine’: Cirque plans to celebrate — not close — show, despite rumors

The closing of “Love,” enforced by construction as Mirage turns into Hard Rock Las Vegas, has initiated rumors “Ka” will be the next Cirque production to shut down.

Cirque Du Soleil's KÀ artists pose for a photo in front of the theater before the production's grand reopening night at MGM Grand, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The closing of “Love,” enforced by construction as Mirage turns into Hard Rock Las Vegas, has initiated rumors “Ka” will be the next Cirque production to shut down. Potential production partners have checked out the theater recently, similar to how interested parties scouted Luxor’s theater as “America’s Got Talent Superstars Live” ends its run on May 10.

Cirque responded to inquiries about “Ka” by saying it is looking forward to celebrating, not closing, the production at MGM Grand.

“‘Ka remains one of the most moving and spectacular live productions in the world and we are eagerly looking forward to celebrating its 20th anniversary in February of 2025 and beyond. With our well-established partnerships, world-class and one-of-a kind productions featuring our unbelievable artists along with the commitment from the highest level at our international headquarters in Montreal, Cirque’s future in Las Vegas remains bright.

“Last year was a record year for Cirque in Vegas and we look forward to continuing to entertain audiences with a portfolio of shows while looking at possible new projects.”

Cirque currently stages “Mystere,” “O,” “Ka,” “Michael Jackson One” and “Mad Apple” on the Strip. “R.U.N” and “Zumanity” have closed over the past four years.

“Ka” is reportedly performing better than “Love,” which has usually run 40- to 60-percent capacity post-COVID, but not as strong as ‘O’ and “Mystere,” in the 90-percent range. Also, “Ka” is under contract through November 2026, extended for two years during COVID. “Ka’s” first preview performance was in November 2004; the show’s original contract would have timed out at the end of the year.

For “Ka” to close before its legal partnership expires, MGM Resorts would need to negotiate a buyout of its balance of its contract with Cirque. That is possible, of course. “Love” was under contract through the end of the year, its closing negotiated between Cirque and Mirage/Hard Rock.

But as a well-informed source put it, when asked if “Ka” is about to close: “No chance. ‘Ka’ is just fine.”

