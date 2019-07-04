95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Kats

Criss Angel magically announces a full house on Broadway

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 3, 2019 - 5:34 pm
 
Updated July 3, 2019 - 6:11 pm

There he goes again.

Criss Angel’s Broadway opening was a raging success, the roar of approval led by none other than Criss Angel. The Planet Hollywood headliner took to the stage in his signature manner Tuesday night at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in New York, calling for the crowd to hoist their illuminated cell phones skyward.

“We’re sold out tonight!” he shouted on an Instagram post, as the crowd shrieked behind him. That’s how Angel’s “Raw: The Mindfreak Unplugged,” the so-called “acoustic” version of his Las Vegas Strip show, made itself known in Manhattan.

Accepting that Angel’s lid-lifting show did actually sell every seat — far be it for us to expect a magician to practice deception onstage — the late rush for tickets truly was magical. About three hours before showtime, the Ticketmaster website showed Angel had sold about half his tickets for opening night.

How does an entertainer rally so impressively? With help. Typically, when sales are this slow for Broadway shows, the tickets are offered at deep discounts at those TKTS booths around Times Square. If you need a great deal an hour before curtain, you can usually find something in the $20-$30 range and — presto! — you’re in a packed house and waving your phone around.

Angel will need a similarly strong day-of performance to claim sellouts for the rest of this run. Less than half the house was sold just an hour before his Wednesday matinee, and the mezzanine level was largely unsold for the Wednesday night show. Non-discount ticket prices have dropped since the residency was announced, starting at $299 for lower-level orchestra to $79 currently. At this writing, mezzanine tickets can be had for $39-$49.

As previously reported, Angel’s 7 p.m. finale has been canceled, reducing the original number of “Raw” shows from eight to seven.

Nonetheless, Angel’s producers say they are not concerned. Just expect a lot of late-buying business.

“Most Manhattan residents bolt this week, but our tourist marketing efforts are strong and and we did great day-of biz (Tuesday) and we’re off to a great start (Wednesday),” Scott Zeiger, co-producer in Lunt-Fontanne’s “In Residence” series of headlining productions.”Every single Broadway show has inventory available this week, but Criss is new and different.” (Efforts to reach Angel for comment have been unsuccessful.)

Zeiger, a Broadway vet and former executive for Base Entertainment, is on-point. Seats are still open for sale even among proven box-office champs. As of Wednesday afternoon, Dave Chappelle’s opening night at Lunt-Fontanne on Tuesday had about 130 seats available in the 1,505-seat venue — all of them in the $250 per-ticket orchestra section. That ticket price had been cut by 50 percent from Tuesday afternoon.

But Chappelle, who has added a second week to his run this month, is already cleaning out the mezzanine levels, where the majority of Angel’s tickets still remain unsold.

This is all something to keep in your pocket when considering the challenges of Strip headliners performing on the Great White Way. I well remember how Penn & Teller inoculated themselves from this concern when headlining Marquis Theater in New York in 2015. The duo spent five years preparing for their highly successful, five-week stint in their first Broadway run in 23 years.

Penn & Teller ran the Broadway version of the show at the Rio for six weeks before opening at Marquis. There were new acts, including the glorious Elsie the African Spotted Pygmy Elephant show-closer, that formally premiered in New York.

P&T manager Glenn Alai also recalls how the duo hit the New York media circuit especially hard with daily appearances until the Wednesday before the show closed.

“It was nonstop, every day,” says Alai, who adds that P&T were approached annually for years before finally settling on the 2015 engagement. “We felt, on our side, it just wasn’t right until 2015. Everything had fallen into place by then, and I felt confident.”

The box-office performance lines up with that confidence. P&T’s financial backers recouped their original $2.85 million investment four weeks into the six-week run (not counting previews), and averaged 1,518 tickets sold per show in a 1,611-capacity theater. It is no surprise that the duo have also been asked every Christmas and every summer to return, they but have held fast to their schedule at the Rio and occasional road dates. They host the TV show “Fool Us” on the CW, which is recorded at the Rio.

Meantime, Angel’s show is posturing as a Broadway hit before any of the real final figures are reported. That happens next week, after he’s left town.

We’ll see what those numbers reveal. When asked if “Raw” was expected to turn a profit, Zeiger said, “All I know is that it’s off to great start. The audience went truly nuts (opening) night. It’s expensive on Broadway to operate, of course, and high prices come along for that ride on every project. He’s putting on a great show, and the audience loved him.”

That’s one relevant point made in an otherwise largely dismissive review in The New York Times. But Angel will connect with his Loyals, and generate passion from those inside the theater.

“That’s all I can ask for,” Zeiger says. “Now it’s time to sell, sell, sell!”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
A class at Melissa Coppel Chocolate and Pastry School in Las Vegas.
Melissa Coppel, who teaches classes in various countries around the world, attracts students from far and wide to her eponymous school in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Havana Lobster at Boteco in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marcus Fortunato, co-owner of Boteco in Las Vegas, learned to make Havana Lobster from the chef at El Figaro, a favorite of former Cuban President Fidel Castro.
Chef Gustav Mauler Is retiring
Las Vegas chef Gustav Mauler announces his retirement on Sunday, June 30, 2019.
Bellagio Conservatory unveils Italian summer exhibit
The Bellagio's Conservatory & Botanical Gardens have opened the gates to its summer display. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
A.D. Hopkins on his debut novel
Veteran journalist introduces readers to “The Boys Who Woke Up Early.” (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Seven Magic Mountains restoration complete
Artist Ugo Rondinone’s iconic Seven Magic Mountains receives a complete painting restoration in June 2019.
Making off-the-menu bean curd rolls at Mr. Chow in Las Vegas
Senior chef tournant Cesar Laran has created secret bean curd rolls at Mr. Chow at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. To make them, he rolls bean curd sheets around a filling of carrots, celery and shiitake mushrooms, then smokes them with oolong tea and sugar. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making Bread Pudding French Toast at Esther’s Kitchen in Las Vegas
James Trees, chef/owner of Esther’s Kitchen in Las Vegas, slices house-made blueberry bread pudding, coats it in egg yolks and mascarpone, fries it and tops it with spiced walnuts, Lyle’s Golden Syrup and creme fraiche. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Celine Dion closes 1,141-show residency on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Hear from Celine Dion about her 16 years on the Las Vegas Strip and what the future has in store for her. (Caesars Entertainment)
Lobster grilled cheese at Big Sur Oyster Bar
The hugely popular lobster grilled cheese at Big Sur Oyster Bar at the South Point in Las Vegas is made with white cheddar and served on sourdough. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
You can dine out with your dog in Las Vegas
Lazy Dog, among Las Vegas restaurants that allow dogs, is probably the most accommodating, with free bowls of water and a doggy menu. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sparrow + Wolf at Vetri Cucina in Las Vegas
Marc Vetri will launch a new collaborative chef series June 18, with a little help from Sparrow + Wolf’s Brian Howard. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 best things to do at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
10 best things to do at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Disneyland - VIDEO
What it's like to ride the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ada’s opens at Tivoli Village in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Ada’s, from James Trees, owner of Esther’s Kitchen in Las Vegas’ Arts District, brings Tivoli Village a similar menu of seasonal, artisanal pastas, pizzas — and ice cream. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
Nutella French Toast at Cafe Americano in Las Vegas
Harold Norris, executive chef at Cafe Americano at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, coats brioche in cinnamon and chocolate and layers it with Nutella and bananas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Heavier traffic expected from EDC festival attendees
Electric Daisy Carnival attendees began to vacate the Las Vegas Motor Speedway starting before 5 a.m., the majority heading south on Interstate 15.
What it's like to skip the lines and fly by helicopter to EDC
What it's like to skip the lines and fly by helicopter to EDC. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
DJ Steve Aoki visits Las Vegas comic book store
DJ Steve Aoki visits Torpedo Comics in Las Vegas Friday, May 17, 2019, for a signing for his new comic book series "Neon Future." (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas Smith & Wollensky opens at The Venetian
After 18 years, the Smith & Wollensky location on Las Vegas’ south Strip closed in 2017, to be re-born two years later with a rib-cutting — instead of a ribbon-cutting — in The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
Colin Cantwell, Creator Of Iconic Star Wars Ships Visits Vegas
Colin Cantwell, who created and designed such "Star Wars" ships as the X-Wing fighter, and Death Star, met fans at Rogue Toys in Las Vegas today. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Beauty & Essex in Las Vegas makes an EDC Wonder Wheel
In honor of the Electric Daisy Carnival, Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas makes its Wonder Wheel party-worthy. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Giada talks Vegas Uncork’d
Giada De Laurentiis talks during Aperitivo Hour, a Vegas Uncork'd event, at her Caesars Palace restaurant, Pronto, May 10, 2019. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Scenes from Vegas Uncork’d 2019 on the Las Vegas Strip
The 13th edition of Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit brought four days of food, wine, celebrity chefs and parties to town, May 9-12. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Three ingredients Gordon Ramsay can’t live without
Bon Appetit's Andy Baraghani interviews the "Hell's Kitchen" chef during a Vegas Uncork'd event at Caesars Palace, May 11, 2019. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Uncork’d launches wiith bubbles and a blade
Dozens of chefs representing some of the Strip’s top restaurants gathered Thursday at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas to launch the 2019 edition of Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bunky the Clown at the clown convention
Bob "Bunky the Clown" Gretton talks about his life as a clown and the Clown Convention which was in Las Vegas at Texas Station this week. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Frying soft-shell crab at Lola’s in Las Vegas
At Lola’s: A Louisiana Kitchen in Las Vegas, soft-shell crab is breaded and fried and served either as an appetizer, po’boy or platter. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
The Stove in Henderson makes Pecan Pie Pancakes
At The Stove in Henderson, chef/partner Antonio Nunez stacks buttermilk pancakes with pecans and dulce de leche and tops them pie crust crumbs. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vinnie Paul remembered at Count's Vamp'd
The late rocker's favorite table at one of his favorite clubs in Las Vegas. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST