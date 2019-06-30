99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Kats

Dionne Warwick set for headlining run at ‘The Barge’ on the Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 30, 2019 - 1:50 pm
 

Cleopatra’s Barge continues to tack toward legendary headliners.

Dionne Warwick is the latest star to take to the seas, metaphorically, for a residency at Caesars Palace’s moated enclave. Warwick opens Sept. 5, swapping dates with Wayne Newton, through March 1. Warwick is set to perform at 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays (tickets start at $125 at ticketmaster.com).

Warwick previously headlined through April at Jubilee! Theater at Bally’s, a run that gradually built word-of-mouth momentum. During that run, her reps investigated a longer residency across the Strip at the Barge, where such headliners as Paul Shaffer and the Shaf-Shifters, CeeLo Green and (most recently) comic-operatic clown Puddles Pity Party have performed.

The venue is a smaller than those Warwick has played in her Las Vegas career (including the late, great Copa Room at the Sands). One selling point about her upcoming run is that very intimacy — the 165-seating capacity at Cleopatra’s Barge is expected to expand slightly for Dionne’s shows.

The venue features four seating platforms and multiple sight lines to the stage; its water drained in favor of lights that create an aquatic vibe.

“We certainly consider Cleopatra’s Barge as a headlining room,” Caesars Entertainment executive Damian Costa said as his company announced Newton’s headlining run in January. “It’s gone through a lot of different versions, lots of different things have happened over the years, but it’s good for headlining entertainment.”

Kill it

The Killers uncorked a pair of unbilled guests Saturday night during their wild headlining set at the Glastonbury music festival. Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe of Pet Shop Boys and Johnny Marr of the Smiths joined the band’s encore. The Pet Shop Boys founders joined frontman Brandon Flowers on “Human,” just after the Vegas-based band performed “Always On My Mind.”

View this post on Instagram

The stuff of dreams.

A post shared by The Killers (@thekillers) on

Marr collaborated on the Smiths’ “This Charming Man” and the climactic Killers staple “Mr. Brightside.”

Glastonbury is the U.K.’s largest annual music festival, with more than 200,000 turning out over five days.

Groove updates

Two productions that pack a punch are moving into new venues just off the Strip. The rowdy, rocking dance troupe out of L.A., Little Miss Nasty, which closed a month ago at Hooters’ Night Owl Showroom, is moving into Rio’s 172 rock club. Shows are scheduled for 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays beginning July 26. A preshow party with food and drinks is at 8 p.m. (tickets start at $37.99 at ticketmaster.com).

View this post on Instagram

NEW RESIDENCY- LAS VEGAS TIX ON SALE NOW! Catch us if you can.. ✖️✖️ Select Friday’s & Saturday’s at @riovegas in @rock.172 🤘 JULY 26 AUG 3, 16 SEP 6, 7, 20, 21, 27 New Venue, New Experience! Same Badass Babes!!!! Come get nasty!!! Doors at 8, Show at 9pm. 1 Rockstar, VIP & GA tixs are avail now. GA seating is first come first serve. Arrive early to pregame and have some high end Japanese food. Dinner & Show Packages are also available. ♥️ After the show is the AFTER PARTY!!! Keep the party going and drinks flowing.. Hang with the cast! VIP Meet & Greet Packages are on sale too! Event is 18 and over. Littlemissnastyofficial.com #littlemissnasty #littlemissnastylasvegas #july26 #openingnight #vegas #lasvegasshow #rocknrollburlesque #badassburlesque #rocknrollexperience #freeparking #lasvegasresidency #weareback #cutevenue

A post shared by Little Miss Nasty™ (@littlemissnasty) on

The high-velocity LMN was likely priced too high for Night Owl Showroom — you can see a lot of great productions for $69. Nonetheless, the show was impressive for its aggressive theme, percussive dancing and a hard-rock soundtrack peppered with Korn, Marilyn Manson and Rage Against the Machine.

The show was actually compared to another kinetic adult revue, Cherry Boom Boom, which tried out Tropicana Theater for a few weeks in 2016 and found it could not turn a profit in the vast venue.

The Boom Boom crew has recalibrated and is now booked at — conveniently — Night Owl Showroom. That show opens Aug. 18, running 11 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Tickets are on sale Monday, starting at $44.99.

It’s a fun show, no question, but that rate brushes into Cirque du Soleil discount territory. Both shows are performing advanced music numbers and live market testing.

Summer in Manhattan

Producer Tegan Summer, who brought “Marilyn — The New Musical” to Paris Theater for an ill-fated, 23-show run over five weeks in 2018, posted on his Facebook page last week that he’s moving to Manhattan.

Summer has gotten engaged and has been spending ample time watching Broadway productions. Meantime, “Marilyn” is now in the Caesars Entertainment family, residing on the heavily populated Hiatus Island of Las Vegas production shows.

How Summer’s relocation affects his various developing projects, including an EDM-themed musical partnership with Steve Aoki, is unclear. I asked Aoki about that concept in our most recent chat, just before he appeared for the premiere of his audio-video tribute at the Fremont Street Experience on June 13.

“That’s another conversation, another interview,” Aoki swiftly responded. “But what is important about any project like this is that I plan on doing a lot of projects in Las Vegas. Some of them take time. Some of them get started, go on hiatus, and we restart. I love surprising people, I’ll just put it at that … There’s nothing worse than saying, ‘Yo! This is happening!’ and it doesn’t happen. So I might as well keep my mouth shut.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Bellagio Conservatory unveils Italian summer exhibit
The Bellagio's Conservatory & Botanical Gardens have opened the gates to its summer display. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
A.D. Hopkins on his debut novel
Veteran journalist introduces readers to “The Boys Who Woke Up Early.” (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Seven Magic Mountains restoration complete
Artist Ugo Rondinone’s iconic Seven Magic Mountains receives a complete painting restoration in June 2019.
Making off-the-menu bean curd rolls at Mr. Chow in Las Vegas
Senior chef tournant Cesar Laran has created secret bean curd rolls at Mr. Chow at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. To make them, he rolls bean curd sheets around a filling of carrots, celery and shiitake mushrooms, then smokes them with oolong tea and sugar. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making Bread Pudding French Toast at Esther’s Kitchen in Las Vegas
James Trees, chef/owner of Esther’s Kitchen in Las Vegas, slices house-made blueberry bread pudding, coats it in egg yolks and mascarpone, fries it and tops it with spiced walnuts, Lyle’s Golden Syrup and creme fraiche. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Celine Dion closes 1,141-show residency on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Hear from Celine Dion about her 16 years on the Las Vegas Strip and what the future has in store for her. (Caesars Entertainment)
Lobster grilled cheese at Big Sur Oyster Bar
The hugely popular lobster grilled cheese at Big Sur Oyster Bar at the South Point in Las Vegas is made with white cheddar and served on sourdough. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
You can dine out with your dog in Las Vegas
Lazy Dog, among Las Vegas restaurants that allow dogs, is probably the most accommodating, with free bowls of water and a doggy menu. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sparrow + Wolf at Vetri Cucina in Las Vegas
Marc Vetri will launch a new collaborative chef series June 18, with a little help from Sparrow + Wolf’s Brian Howard. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 best things to do at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
10 best things to do at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Disneyland - VIDEO
What it's like to ride the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ada’s opens at Tivoli Village in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Ada’s, from James Trees, owner of Esther’s Kitchen in Las Vegas’ Arts District, brings Tivoli Village a similar menu of seasonal, artisanal pastas, pizzas — and ice cream. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
Nutella French Toast at Cafe Americano in Las Vegas
Harold Norris, executive chef at Cafe Americano at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, coats brioche in cinnamon and chocolate and layers it with Nutella and bananas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Heavier traffic expected from EDC festival attendees
Electric Daisy Carnival attendees began to vacate the Las Vegas Motor Speedway starting before 5 a.m., the majority heading south on Interstate 15.
What it's like to skip the lines and fly by helicopter to EDC
What it's like to skip the lines and fly by helicopter to EDC. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
DJ Steve Aoki visits Las Vegas comic book store
DJ Steve Aoki visits Torpedo Comics in Las Vegas Friday, May 17, 2019, for a signing for his new comic book series "Neon Future." (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas Smith & Wollensky opens at The Venetian
After 18 years, the Smith & Wollensky location on Las Vegas’ south Strip closed in 2017, to be re-born two years later with a rib-cutting — instead of a ribbon-cutting — in The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
Colin Cantwell, Creator Of Iconic Star Wars Ships Visits Vegas
Colin Cantwell, who created and designed such "Star Wars" ships as the X-Wing fighter, and Death Star, met fans at Rogue Toys in Las Vegas today. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Beauty & Essex in Las Vegas makes an EDC Wonder Wheel
In honor of the Electric Daisy Carnival, Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas makes its Wonder Wheel party-worthy. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Giada talks Vegas Uncork’d
Giada De Laurentiis talks during Aperitivo Hour, a Vegas Uncork'd event, at her Caesars Palace restaurant, Pronto, May 10, 2019. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Scenes from Vegas Uncork’d 2019 on the Las Vegas Strip
The 13th edition of Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit brought four days of food, wine, celebrity chefs and parties to town, May 9-12. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Three ingredients Gordon Ramsay can’t live without
Bon Appetit's Andy Baraghani interviews the "Hell's Kitchen" chef during a Vegas Uncork'd event at Caesars Palace, May 11, 2019. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Uncork’d launches wiith bubbles and a blade
Dozens of chefs representing some of the Strip’s top restaurants gathered Thursday at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas to launch the 2019 edition of Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bunky the Clown at the clown convention
Bob "Bunky the Clown" Gretton talks about his life as a clown and the Clown Convention which was in Las Vegas at Texas Station this week. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Frying soft-shell crab at Lola’s in Las Vegas
At Lola’s: A Louisiana Kitchen in Las Vegas, soft-shell crab is breaded and fried and served either as an appetizer, po’boy or platter. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
The Stove in Henderson makes Pecan Pie Pancakes
At The Stove in Henderson, chef/partner Antonio Nunez stacks buttermilk pancakes with pecans and dulce de leche and tops them pie crust crumbs. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vinnie Paul remembered at Count's Vamp'd
The late rocker's favorite table at one of his favorite clubs in Las Vegas. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
4DX movie experience at Red Rock
4DX movie experience during a demo reel at Red Rock. (Christopher Lawrence/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What To Do On May The 4th
There are plenty of events going on May the 4th this year around Las Vegas. Celebrate Star Wars and Comic Book Day all at once. The Rogue Toys, the 501st, Rebel Legion and Millennium Fandom Bar are all hosting fun events to help celebrate your geek-dom. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Water Sports Introduces New Attraction At Lake Las Vegas
Las Vegas Water Sports will debut its new aqua park attraction at Lake Las Vegas Days this weekend. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
THE LATEST