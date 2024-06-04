Doja Cat, New Kids on the Block booked for iHeartRadio Festival in Las Vegas

Among those confirmed for iHeartRadio Music Festival, Gwen Stefani and Keith Urban have headlined residencies on the Strip.

IHeartRadio Music Festival is where Doja Cat coexists with New Kids on the Block, Gwen Stefani, The Black Crows and Shaboozey.

The marathon of stars returns to T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 20-21, again streaming live on Hulu. Along with the aforementioned artists, Big Sean, Camila Cabello, Hozier, Keith Urban, Paramore, Shaboozey, Thomas Rhett and Victoria Monét are all confirmed for the festival.

Congenial host Ryan Seacrest returns to pilot the show. Additional artists will be announced. Tickets go on sale to the general public on AXS.com at 8 a.m. Pacific time June 11.

Among those confirmed, Stefani and Urban have headlined residencies on the Strip. Urban returns with his “High In Vegas” series at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau, scheduled for Oct. 4-12 and Feb. 14-22.

Each night, the show will broadcast live for fans via iHeartMedia radio stations across the country. at iheartiheartmedia.com/stations. The company runs radio stations in more than 150 markets nationwide. In Las Vegas, iHeartMedia’s FM stations include Jammin’ 105.7, 95.5 The Bull, 102.7 VGS, 107.9 Coyote Country, Latino Mix 99.3 FM, Real 103.9 hip-hop/R&B, and KNPR 88.9 Nevada Public Radio.

The festival has been held in September in Las Vegas since premiering at MGM Grand Garden in 2011. The show moved to T-Mobile Arena in 2016. There are no announced plans to return the Daytime Stage, a popular Saturday festival showcase, to this year’s event.

Often the iHeart show has abutted the Life is Beautiful Festival in downtown Las Vegas, but looks like it will steer clear of LiB this year. Word is that festival intends to run at the Plaza on Sept. 27-28, but there has been no formal announcement of those plans.

