Donny & Marie lock in 11th year at Flamingo Las Vegas

Marie Osmond and Donny Osmond perform in their Las Vegas show at the Flamingo Casino. The show has run for nearly 10 years.

(Donny & Marie/Facebook)

Flamingo headliners Donny Osmond and Marie Osmond arrive at Caesars Palace’s 50th anniversary celebration Saturday, Aug. 6, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Adam Lambert, Roger Taylor and Brian May of Queen are shown at "Absinthe" at Caesars Palace on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. (Spiegelworld Photography)

Whether on the side of a building or through a social-media post, Donny & Marie know how to get noticed.

The Osmond siblings have announced on their separate Twitter and Instagram accounts they will be back for an 11th year at Donny & Marie Showroom. “The rumors are true … we are back at it in 2019!!!” Donny posted on both platforms.

A new set of tickets are onsale throughout 2019, beginning in February and ending in November. Those dates are in addition to the dates set for this fall and winter, which end Nov. 17.

Donny & Marie were originally signed to appear for a limited engagement at the then-Flamingo Showroom in September 2009. They have not left, nor to they seem to have any plans to leave anytime soon. They certainly look happy in those beaming images on hotel, facing the Strip. As Marie said in her post, “EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE you’re gong to see these faces @FlamingoLasVegas a little longer …”

The rumors are true… we’re back at it in 2019!! Marie & I will continue our residency at @FlamingoVegas next year, & tickets are on sale now! https://t.co/WO4rF8Th7U#donnyandmarie #vivalasvegas #flamingovegas pic.twitter.com/7RNFKpBt3V — Donny Osmond (@donnyosmond) September 3, 2018

S&R light up ‘OYF’

A musical that might have played the Strip in another time has finally found VegasVille. “On Your Feet,” the story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan opened at Reynolds Hall at the Smith Center on Tuesday night. Bernie Yuman, famous for managing Muhammad Ali and Siegfried & Roy over the past six decades, is a co-producer of the touring musical.

“We have come full circle,” said Yuman, who attempted to stage the show at the Tropicana a decade ago. “It’s a beautiful thing to see.”

Yuman sat with S&R during Thursday’s show, still marveling at Roy Horn’s ongoing (and still improving) recovery from the night of Oct. 3, 2003, when he was dragged off-stage by the big cat Mantecore at the Mirage.

“Roy Horn has the will of a thousand men,” Bernie said. “It was wonderful to see them, and they met the cast after the show, and all htose performers where overwhelmed to see them.”

Thursday, on behalf of the Estefans, the cast will present a $25,000 donation to Keep Memory Alive in support of the Major José M. Fajardo Patient Services Program, which was started in 2014 by the Estefans in honor of Gloria’s father, José Fajardo who died of multiple sclerosis. KMA is the charity arm of the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. Clinic founder Larry Ruvo is to appear onstage after the performance to accept the donation.

Who Was Where

Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen caught Carrot Top’s show at Luxor on Monday, and along with Adam Lambert took in “Absinthe” at Caesars Palace at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Taylor is a longtime friend of Scott Thompson (who is Carrot Top), and had also mentioned “Absinthe” as a show he needed to visit while the band was playing The Park Theater.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.