Elton John recovering from ‘unusual’ infection, cancels Caesars Palace shows

Sir Elton John performs "The Million Dollar Piano" at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

A “harmful and unusual bacterial infection” has forced Elton John to cancel his upcoming run of eight shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The dates wiped out are Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and May 1, May 3, May 4 and May 5.

According to a statement issued by concert promotor AEG Live, John reportedly fell “violently ill” on a flight to the U.K. from Santiago, Chile, which closed his recent tour of South America. He was immediately treated to eradicate the infection, spending two nights in intensive care followed by several nights in a hospital.

John was released Saturday and is reportedly resting comfortably at home following his doctor’s advice.

John is expected to return to the stage on June 3 in Twickenham, England. In a statement, he said, “I am so fortunate to have the most incredible and loyal fans and apologize for disappointing them. I am extremely grateful to the medical team for their excellence in looking after me so well.” He is due back onstage at Caesars in October, with specific dates to be announced.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section, and Fridays in Neon.Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.