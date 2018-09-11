Engagement lights up Las Vegas charity show Mondays Dark

Lenea Sampson felt the question might come in a couple weeks, when she and her beau, Warren Wilkins, vacation in Cabo San Lucas.

Warren Wilkins proposes to Lenea Sampson as Mark Shunock looks on during Mondays Dark at The Space on Sept. 10, 2018. (Ira Kuzma)

But why wait for a Cabo vacation when you live in Vegas?

Sampson, the private-event coordinator for The Space, was overcome when Wilkins proposed during the Monday’s Dark performance at the venue Monday night. Show host Mark Shunock called Sampson to the stage, along with is wife, Cheryl Daro, at the point in the program where frozen-pop shots are sold for charity (Alzheimer’s Association of Las Vegas was the chosen charity this week).

Wilkins, largely undetected, crept onstage and took a knee.

“Hey, do you wanna just take a peek to your right” Shunock said, and handed his mic to Wilkins. Sampson staggered slightly backward. Wilkins, holding an open ring box and asked for her hand. “From our first date, I promised to never leave your side. Will you marry me?”

She said yes (which is why you are reading this now), and the crowd erupted. Her engagment ring, a 3-karat diamond, was created by Mondays Dark backer Aaron Lelah jewelers.

Sampson, who has been part of the Monday’s Dark team from the event’s inception and The Space staff since the venue opened, actually finished her night of work. She called Wilkins, operations manager at Planet Hollywood, “My night in shining armor.” After the couple lit up Monday’s Dark, we can only agree.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.