Fake Trump, real laughs at Carrot Top’s Luxor show

John Di Domenico’s Donald Trump called out to Carrot Top’s crowd, “Look at this turnout! Isn’t this incredible?”

John Di Domenico as Donald Trump is shown with Carrot Top at Luxor's Atrium Showroom on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Jeff Molitz)

There is a history of comic pop-ups at Carrot Top’s show. Gallagher once showed up to stop the prop comic from smashing a watermelon. The clip of that moment has become a favorite of the comedian and his fans.

Monday night, John Di Domenico showed up, always a character and in character, as Donald Trump.

Topper was deep into his performance at Luxor’s Atrium Showroom, performing his passable Trump impression, showing the former president behind bars. Di Domenico cut the bit short, ambling out from the wings.

“Hello, everybody! Hello! Look at this turnout! Isn’t this incredible?” Di Domenico-as-Trump called out. “I love this, I love this, everyone’s standing … .”

The crowd was seated, but Di Domenico’s Trump blames “fake news” for not reporting it was standing, and also that thousands were in attendance.

“I love Las Vegas — it’s the only place in the world you can get a woman to your room in 15 minutes,” Di Domenico said. “I saw the trucks, I saw the trucks.”

“There’s not a bigger night than tonight,” Carrot Top said backstage. “We have the president of the United States in the green room.”

He walked into the green room, which is actually decked out in orange. “It’s an orange room,” Di Domenico said, “which I appreciate, as two orange people.” He added, “We have the best wigs, the best wigs in the business.”

The routine was inspired by a clip Carrot Top cut last year, saying he was performing his impression of Di Domenico impersonating Trump. That moment made my year-end awards column, and hey, a bit was born.

It was Di Domenico’s second stage visit, and not likely the last. We anticipate more, scheduling (and incarceration) permitting.

