Famous Las Vegas Strip statue will have new home

Entertainers Siegfried and Roy pose with students from Von Tobel Junior High School during the dedication of their statue at The Mirage on Oct. 15, 1993. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Siegfried Fischbacher, left, Mirage Resorts Incorporated chairman Steve Wynn, center, and Roy Horn appear at the dedication of a new statue of Siegfried and Roy at The Mirage on Oct. 27, 1993. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
Siegfried and Roy statue outside The Mirage on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Owner Hard Rock International filed plans for the resort's renovation and new guitar-shaped hotel tower with Clark County. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Maintenance employees work on the area around a statue of Siegfried & Roy on the Strip in front of The Mirage in Las Vegas Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, following the death of Siegfried Fischbacher. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 15, 2024 - 4:18 pm
 

The piece has been envy of magician headliners in Las Vegas for decades, and a curiosity for millions of tourists.

We refer to the larger-than-life sculpture depicting Siegfried & Roy with a giant white tiger outside of The Mirage.

Word from hotel brass is the gold-painted piece is expected to be donated to the Neon Museum. Mirage President Joe Lupo says that is the idea, at least, among a thousand other duties as the hotel closes Wednesday. Neon Museum Executive Director Aaron Berger has not confirmed the plans and is not commenting.

The sculpture just to the north of the Mirage marquee was dedicated on Oct. 27, 1993, with then-owner and hotel founder Steve Wynn presiding.

The future of the art pieces around the hotel is also being mapped. Lupo says the art and statues, include the two brass mermaids at the entrance. That auction should happen within the next 60 days.

The dual mermaids have served as popular photo ops/social media subjects as guests enter the property. As such, they are frequently groped. I was recording a video clip alongside one of the figures Sunday night and a guy grabbed the statue while walking by, calling out, “Ha-ha!” … Cut.

This has happened over the years with the Crazy Girls’ relief at Planet Hollywood and Riviera, the statue’s derrieres shining from all the attention. Same with the Cleopatra’s Barge statue at Caesars Palace, where guests jumped to grab the statue. Apparently folks felt it brought good luck, but not for the shows or venues. All have shut down, or are about to.

Lim at last

Shin Lim was the final headliner at Mirage Theater. His wife, Casey Thomas, performed the final act, her dazzling aerial card-manipulation number. Lim mentioned the night’s significance several times, thanking the crew who made his six-year run possible. He brought a pair of guests to the stage late in the show with, “You are the last audience members ever to be on this stage!”

This was not Lim’s largest crowd, by a large measure. Maybe half a house. But the two-time “America’s Got Talent” champ was a hit at the hotel after opening five years ago, and we expect will be at his new home at Palazzo Theater later this year. That room is being renovated to his specs.

The closing brought some nostalgia, for the dozens of shows caught in that 1,300-seat theater, beginning with Danny Gans’ opening in 2000 and continuing through about 20 Terry Fator performances. A multitude of stand-up shows, too. The theater will survive, though, when Hard Rock reopens in ‘27.

Cool Hang Alert

Las Vegas institution the Lon Bronson Band is back at Myron’s at the Smith Center at 7 p.m. Saturday. The self-dubbed “industrial-strength band” opens the the throttle with Tower Of Power, Chicago, James Brown, Steely Dan, Joe Cocker and Blues Brothers (if I have anything to say about it). Bronson usually sells out, but hit thesmithcenter.com for all the righteousness, and to plan ahead. And also, I’m buddies with the actual Myron, so there’s that.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

