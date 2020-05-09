Roy Horn of Siegfried & Roy dies at 75

Roy Horn, of the groundbreaking Las Vegas entertainment team Siegfried Roy, has died at 75.

Siegfried Fischbacher, left, and Roy Horn introduce one of their tiger cubs to members of the media during a press conference at their home on June 12, 2008, in Las Vegas. (Review-Journal file)

Siegfried and Roy pose with Muhammad Ali. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Roy Horn poses with a white tiger on a craps table at McCarran International Airport. (Review-Journal file)

Siegfried and Roy pose for a photo with tiger cubs aboard and airplane in June 1987. (Review-Journal file)

Siegfried and Roy perform a magic trick with Mickey Mouse. (Review-Journal file)

Siegfried and Roy take the stage during their magic show Siegfried & Roy at the Stardust Hotel on Oct. 3, 1980. (Boyd Gaming Corp)

Siegfried and Roy at the Frontier in April 1982. (Review-Journal file)

Three-week-old tiger Magic makes his public debut with Siegfried and Roy at their Las Vegas compound in 1976. (Review-Journal file)

Siegfried and Roy pose with former President Jimmy Carter. (Review-Journal file)

Siegfried and Roy at the Tropicana in May 1985. (Tropicana)

Siegfried and Roy with a tiger cub. (Review-Journal file)

Siegfried and Roy perform at The Mirage on Feb. 19, 2001. (Review-Journal file)

From left, Brad Barnes, Andrea Deashiell and Elizabeth Auten cry as they hold candles during a candlelight vigil for Roy Horn at University Medical Center in Las Vegas on Oct. 5, 2003. All three used to dance for Siegfried & Roy. (Review-Journal file)

Well wishers stand outside University Medical Center Trama Center during a candlelight vigil held for Roy Horn on Oct. 12, 2003. (Review-Journal file)

A private security detail escorts an ambulance transporting Roy Horn into the Siegfried and Roy compound on Dec. 22, 2003. Horn returned home in time for the Christmas Holiday. (Review-Journal file)

Roy Horn walks with the aid of a cane and a hand from Siegfried Fischbacher in a musical procession celebrating Oktoberfest at Hofbrauhaus in Las Vegas on Sept. 17, 2005. (Review-Journal file)

Siegfried Fischbacher, left, and Roy Horn arrive on the red carpet for the opening night of Monty Python's Spamalot at Wynn Las Vegas on March 31, 2007. (Review-Journal file)

Siegfried and Roy take a final bow with their tiger Montecore after giving a performance during the 13th annual "Power of Love Gala" at the Bellagio on Feb. 28, 2008, in Las Vegas. (Curtis Dahl Photography)

Siegfried and Roy Horn introduce the "Save Vanishing Species" U.S. Postal Stamp at Siegfried & Roy's Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat at the Mirage in Las Vegas on April 9, 2012. (Review-Journal file)

Siegfried Fischbacher, left, and Roy Horn at Roy's birthday party at Siegfried & Roy's Secret Garden in Las Vegas on Oct. 4 2018. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Entertainment legend Rita Moreno with Siegfried & Roy after accepting her Woman of the Year award at the annual Nevada Ballet Theatre Black & White Gala at Aria in Las Vegas on Jan. 26, 2019. (Cashman Photo)

Roy Horn, of the groundbreaking Las Vegas entertainment team Siegfried & Roy, has died.

He was 75.

A spokesman for the duo confirmed Horn this afternoon at Mountain View Hospital because of complications related to COVID-19.

“Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend,” Siegfried Fischbacher said in a statement. “From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried.

“Roy was a fighter his whole life including during these final days. I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy’s life.”

The legendary duo mixed magic and exotic cats to routinely sell out the theater at Mirage, between 1990 until Oct. 3, 2003. On that night, Horn was dragged offstage by the tiger Mantecore, ending the show immediately.

Horn spent the next 16-plus years rehabilitating from his injuries, often with Fischbacher at his side.

The duo consistently claimed the cat had latched onto Horn as a way to protect the entertainer, after he had suffered a stroke and toppled over. Throughout his recovery, Horn continued to make personal appearances and remained fond of fans. He visited Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden tiger habitat at The Mirage whenever possible.

“When I am out, I am always performing,” Horn said on the night of his 74th birthday in 2018, which was celebrated at the Secret Garden. “The show never ends.”

The Siegfried & Roy show at The Mirage was years ahead of its time. The production cost a then-unheard-of $30 million to produce and employed 267 cast and crew.

The show’s success predated and inspired such large-scale productions as Cirque du Soleil to perform on the Strip.

“It’s family entertainment. That’s what we started,” Fischbacher said in a 2013 interview. “These are big production shows now, but yeah, we came from nowhere. And when The Mirage became such a success, Steve Wynn knew how important entertainment was, and he knew how important Siegfried & Roy were. The show was sold out every night from the first night to the last.”

Wynn brought the duo to Mirage in 1990, changing the face of Las Vegas production shows. He once said, “Siegfried and Roy came to me with the idea of a new show that was going to be scaled above and beyond anything anyone had seen in Las Vegas.”

The show’s producer, Kenneth Feld of Feld Entertainment, told ABC’s “20/20” in September, “It was probably the most expensive show in the history of the world at the time it was built.”

Siegfried & Roy arrrived in Las Vegas in 1967, as a specialty act in “Folies Bergere” at the Tropicana. Beginning in 1970, they spent three years at the Stardust in “Lido de Paris,” also as a side act. From 1974-1978 they were featured in “Hallelujah Hollywood” at the original MGM Grand (now Bally’s), then in were brought back to “Lido” in an expanded 30-minute act.

The duo took on their first full-length, headlining show, “Beyond Belief” at the Frontier, which ran for seven years. Wynn snapped up the act in 1988, staging it in a custom-made venue in Tokyo’s Ginza District until The Mirage was built.

The S&R show debuted in Mirage’s 5,000-seat theater in 1990. They would headline 5,750 performances prior to Horn’s injuries. The act returned a final time, at the Keep Memory Alive Power of Love gala at the Bellagio on Feb. 28, 2009, when they made a big cat — later billed as Mantecore himself — vanish.

Horn and Fischbacher met on a cruise liner in 1957, when Horn was a waiter and Fischbacher a steward. Fischbacher had learned some close-up magic tricks to perform for guests.

Horn, who had a half-wolf, half-dog named Hexe, was already fascinated by animals. He volunteered to join Fischbacher as an assistant. Before long, the duo were soon working with a rabbit, then a cheetah, building a popular nightclub and theater act.

“I asked him, ‘Well if you can make a rabbit disappear, how about making a cheetah disappear?’ ” Fischbacher once said. Horn showed his new partner his pet cheetah, named Chico.

“We put him into the act. We had a standing ovation,” Fischbacher said. “I thought, in show business, you don’t have to be only good, you have to be different, and Roy brought the difference.”

The duo was discovered at a theater in Monte Carlo prior to arriving in Las Vegas.

After their show closed in 2003, they spent most of their time at their 100-acre Little Bavaria estate, near North Decatur Boulevard and Vegas Drive.

During a conversation near the 10th anniversary of the night the show closed, S&R showed an exhibit in a glass case tucked away in a warehouse. Created by Fischbacher, the scene was a miniature depiction of the act that presented Mantecore — whose name had been known as Montecore until the tiger died in March 2014 — at The Mirage.

The chosen song, “Meditation,” was a favorite. Fischbacher played the piece for Horn as his partner fought for his life.

During that visit, Horn said, “I am very grateful, every day, for every breath I am taking. That is my message to anyone who has had a stroke or a heart attack: Keep moving. Make progress. Pull yourself together, because you can do it.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats! podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.