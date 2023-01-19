Elko County board turns down ban on COVID vaccines

The Elko County Board of Health on Wednesday decided not to ban COVID-19 and flu vaccines in the county.

The Elko County Board of Health took no action at its meeting Wednesday on an agenda item that asked the board to consider issuing a moratorium on administering COVID-19 and flu vaccines.

A concerned resident asked for the moratoriums to be placed on the agenda, citing concerns with heart problems and inflammation. But Board of Health commissioners agreed that they did not have the authority to ban vaccines, and that the decision to get a vaccine should be left up to individuals and their doctors.

“I don’t think the government should be involved in any health care decision,” said Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi. “I think it’s a very slippery slope when the government starts saying one, or the other. Because we’re not physicians. We don’t know the ramifications for, or against.”

“I find it hypocritical that we would consider banning people from taking the vaccine when we’ve argued for two years now that we cannot order people to take the vaccine,” said Commissioner Rex Steninger. “We can’t order people to wear masks. I feel the same way about this moratorium. If somebody wants to take the vaccine that’s their decision. Outright, I’m opposed to government telling our citizens what they should do.”

The board also considered discontinuing local advertising for COVID-19 and flu vaccines, pending “further investigation and results of the Florida Supreme Court case to investigate the wrong doing related to COVID-19 vaccines,” according to the agenda. The county does not do any advertising for COVID-19 vaccines, said Chair Bryce Putnam. It does tell people where vaccination sites are located, Putnam said.

