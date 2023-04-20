How low can Nevada COVID cases go?
Already at pandemic lows, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations dipped further this week in Clark County and statewide.
The 14-day average for daily new cases in the county declined to 67 from last week’s 76. Statewide, the number decreased to 91 from 103.
Confirmed and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county decreased to 108 from 120 a week ago. Statewide, hospitalizations decreased to 130 from 145.
The 14-day average for new COVID-19 deaths remained at zero in the county. Statewide, the number decreased to zero from one.
