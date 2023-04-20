How low can Nevada COVID cases go?

Already at pandemic lows, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations dipped this week.

FILE - A COVID-19 testing kit vending machine installed by the Southern Nevada Health District and its partners sits at the Regional Transportation Commission’s Bonneville Transit Center on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Already at pandemic lows, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations dipped further this week in Clark County and statewide.

The 14-day average for daily new cases in the county declined to 67 from last week’s 76. Statewide, the number decreased to 91 from 103.

Confirmed and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county decreased to 108 from 120 a week ago. Statewide, hospitalizations decreased to 130 from 145.

The 14-day average for new COVID-19 deaths remained at zero in the county. Statewide, the number decreased to zero from one.

