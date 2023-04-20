64°F
Health

How low can Nevada COVID cases go?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 19, 2023 - 5:51 pm
 
Updated April 19, 2023 - 6:17 pm
FILE - A COVID-19 testing kit vending machine installed by the Southern Nevada Health District ...
FILE - A COVID-19 testing kit vending machine installed by the Southern Nevada Health District and its partners sits at the Regional Transportation Commission’s Bonneville Transit Center on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Already at pandemic lows, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations dipped further this week in Clark County and statewide.

The 14-day average for daily new cases in the county declined to 67 from last week’s 76. Statewide, the number decreased to 91 from 103.

Confirmed and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county decreased to 108 from 120 a week ago. Statewide, hospitalizations decreased to 130 from 145.

The 14-day average for new COVID-19 deaths remained at zero in the county. Statewide, the number decreased to zero from one.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

Scientists have constructed a sensor capable of detecting COVID-19 and flu viruses within 10 se ...
New sensor could detect COVID or the flu within seconds
By Hunter Boyce The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Scientists have used a single-atom-thick nanomaterial to construct a device capable of detecting the viruses much more quickly than conventional tests.

 
Heart conditions require special care during pregnancy
By Dr. Sabrina Phillips Mayo Clinic News Network

The increased cardiac workload during pregnancy and delivery can cause complications. However, many women who have heart conditions deliver healthy babies.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta. (Dreamstime)
Sexually transmitted infections in US jumped in 2021
By Ilena Peng Bloomberg News

Cases of major sexually transmitted infections rose to more than 2.5 million in 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

