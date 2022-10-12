Nevada’s COVID- 19 cases, hospitalizations plateau

Cases and hospitalizations in Clark County and statewide plateau this week after increasing the prior week for the first time in three months.

Three-year-old twins Luca, left, and Quincy Yacoub show off their Band-Aids after getting a COVID-19 vaccine from KJ Dionisio at the Southern Nevada Health District in Las Vegas Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Clark County and across Nevada plateaued in the past week, after increasing the prior week for the first time in three months, according to new state data.

Confirmed and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations declined by one to 111 in the county, according to data from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services. Statewide, hospitalizations increased by six to 138.

However, data from the Nevada Hospital Association shows that the seven-day average for COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county has increased to 90 from 73. Still, the average numbers of COVID-19 ICU patients and those on ventilators are near all-time lows, the trade association said.

The virus currently isn’t taxing the state’s hospitals. “Nevada hospitals are operating normally and currently have plenty of excess capacity,” the association said.

The 14-day average of confirmed daily new cases in the county increased by five to 93. Statewide, cases increased by 2 to 129. These figures are undercounts that do not include the positive results from at-home rapid tests.

The 14-day average of new daily deaths statewide remained at one, while declining in the county to zero from one.

Community levels of COVID-19, a designation based on cases and hospitalizations, remain low across Nevada except in White Pine County, where levels have increased to medium, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There have been 595,675 total COVID-19 cases in the county and 9,002 deaths. Statewide, there have been 783,858 cases and 11,531 deaths.

