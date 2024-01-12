38°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Health

Las Vegas scientists quietly optimistic about controlling COVID-19 in ’24

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 12, 2024 - 9:02 am
 
Students Ty Houston, left, Chris Oh and Lexie Diaz demonstrate how they extract wastewater from ...
Students Ty Houston, left, Chris Oh and Lexie Diaz demonstrate how they extract wastewater from sewage systems at the UNLV Science and Engineering Building on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The students work with Dr. Edwin Oh, whose team tests wastewater at targeted locations around Las Vegas, like the airport and schools, to differentiate COVID-19 levels between tourists and the local community. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Dr. Edwin Oh gestures to a graph displaying data from his wastewater research at the UNLV Scien ...
Dr. Edwin Oh gestures to a graph displaying data from his wastewater research at the UNLV Science and Engineering Building on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. Oh’s team tests wastewater at targeted locations around Las Vegas, like the airport and schools, to differentiate COVID-19 levels between tourists and the local community. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Dr. Edwin Oh at the UNLV Science and Engineering Building on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Las Ve ...
Dr. Edwin Oh at the UNLV Science and Engineering Building on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Student Chris Oh tests wastewater samples in a lab at UNLV Science and Engineering Building on ...
Student Chris Oh tests wastewater samples in a lab at UNLV Science and Engineering Building on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. Oh works with Dr. Edwin Oh, whose team tests wastewater at targeted locations around Las Vegas, like the airport and schools, to differentiate COVID-19 levels between tourists and the local community. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

COVID-19’s latest variant is on the loose, but local experts think vaccines can mitigate its spread and severity.

Matthew Kappel, senior epidemiologist at the Southern Nevada Health District, said the JN.1 variant was the “dominant strain” currently found in the local wastewater.

But COVID vaccinations, coupled with a person’s natural immunity, can reduce the spread and the severity of JN.1, Kappel explained.

According to Kappel, JN.1 is not “hiding very well” from the latest COVID-19 vaccine, which makes the new variant an easy target for effective prevention. Kappel also saw no evidence of JN.1 posing any “increased risk to public health compared to the other variants.”

Still, Kappel sees room for improvement on the vaccination front, noting that Clark County’s vaccination rate of 7 percent lags behind nationwide averages.

Hospitalizations rising, but manageable

Kappel notes that while COVID-related hospitalizations are “gradually going up” in Clark County, hospitalizations still amount to fewer than 10 people per 100,000.

The Nevada Hospital Association agrees with Kappel’s assessment: Despite COVID hospitalizations trending upward, that trend is manageable and poses far less strain on hospital infrastructure than seen during the pandemic’s peak in 2020.

“While we appreciate that the number of hospitalized patients is rising, as previously recognized when other new variants were introduced to the state, the number of patients is not significant enough to stress the hospital infrastructure,” said Christopher Lake, the hospital association’s executive director.

“Currently, there are roughly 250 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. During the pandemic’s peak, hospitals treated more than 1,800 COVID-19 patients,” Lake said.

Wastewater tracking, seasonal diseases and cautious optimism for 2024

To ensure public safety, scientists measure concentrations of viruses like COVID-19 — as well as influenza and RSV — in local wastewater, according to Kappel.

Edwin Oh, an associate professor at UNLV School of Medicine, analyzes local wastewater to determine which type of virus, and how much of it, is circulating through the community’s water supply at any given time.

A person infected with COVID-19 will “shed” the virus into the local wastewater through their urine, feces or respiratory droplets, Oh explained. Wastewater samples collected from so-called “sentinel sites” can then be analyzed in a laboratory.

Because it does not depend on patients reporting their illnesses to health care facilities, direct wastewater analysis gives scientists an “unbiased average” of the virus levels in the water, Oh said, adding that JN.1 began “circulating in the community” in November 2023.

Kappel notes that COVID-19 is not solely to blame for the recent, local rise in respiratory hospitalizations, pointing also to seasonal viruses such as flu and RSV. He adds that large congregations of people, such as New Year’s Eve parties, can also spread viruses and create temporary “spikes” in the days and weeks that follow.

Overall, however, the medical community seems cautiously optimistic.

“With the tools we have in our toolbox, we shouldn’t see the spikes we saw in prior years,” Kappel said.

Oh agrees. While he expects a new sub-variant of JN.1 to emerge within weeks, he said he sees “no evidence” that the COVID levels of 2020 will return.

Contact Peter S. Levitt at plevitt@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
2 more executives leave Fontainebleau
2 more executives leave Fontainebleau
2
MGM Resorts buys sliver of land between 2 major Strip properties
MGM Resorts buys sliver of land between 2 major Strip properties
3
I-15 landmark south of Vegas being demolished
I-15 landmark south of Vegas being demolished
4
Why Wynn’s plans for third hotel tower on Strip could be in jeopardy
Why Wynn’s plans for third hotel tower on Strip could be in jeopardy
5
Casino chip thief could be added to Nevada’s ‘black book’
Casino chip thief could be added to Nevada’s ‘black book’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Clark County Wetlands Park's Nature Preserve has miles of paved trails and a free walking club ...
Get more steps in at these 6 Las Vegas Valley parks
By Natalie Burt Outdoor Adventures

Southern Nevadans looking to “move more” have an exercise ally in the valley’s network of parks filled with personality and paved paths.

Owning a dog has been linked to better mental health and a lower perception of social isolation ...
Why dogs are good for your health
By Dr. Tahir Tak and Heidi Grafft Mayo Clinic News Network

People with dogs know the benefits of pet ownership. But there’s another plus of having a dog by your side: It improves your physical and mental health.

Once you are past 65 and leaving creditable employer’s group coverage with a prescriptio ...
How to avoid a Medicare Part D penalty
By Toni King Toni Says

Samuel writes Toni Says seeking an explanation of the Medicare Part D rule that’s costing him an extra $25 a month.

 
Recalled meat snack trays linked to salmonella poisoning
The Associated Press

Fratelli Beretta USA, a New Jersey meat processing company, recalled more than 11,000 pounds of Busseto Foods brand ready-to-eat charcuterie meat products.

 
24 ways to get more exercise in 2024
By John Przybys Special / RJ

If your New Year’s resolution involves getting fitter, here are some easy ways to incorporate more activity into your daily routine.

 
Does playing word games really benefit brain health?
By Emily Laurence Parade

Many people start their day with games such as crossword puzzles or Wordle. We asked a neurologist if playing really supports cognitive health as we age.

More stories
Who should get the latest COVID-19 vaccine?
Who should get the latest COVID-19 vaccine?
Is it long flu or long COVID? Both show lingering symptoms
Is it long flu or long COVID? Both show lingering symptoms
Tuberculosis testing involves more than 600 contacts, says SNHD
Tuberculosis testing involves more than 600 contacts, says SNHD
California OKs new rules for turning wastewater directly into drinking water
California OKs new rules for turning wastewater directly into drinking water
Mary Hynes’ top 2023 stories: ‘Superbug’ cases rising, CCSD beach visit
Mary Hynes’ top 2023 stories: ‘Superbug’ cases rising, CCSD beach visit
Where did all the Vegas live keno lounges go?
Where did all the Vegas live keno lounges go?