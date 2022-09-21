COVID-19 deaths in Nevada, Clark County fall to lowest point in pandemic

Hospitalizations and cases also continue their free fall. But is the pandemic really over?

The Southern Nevada Health District and its partners installed vending machines at the Regional Transportation Commission’s (RTC) Bonneville Transit Center, on Thursday June 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

COVID-19 deaths in Nevada fell to their lowest point of the pandemic this week, while numbers of hospitalizations and cases continued their free fall.

The 14-day average for daily new deaths fell to zero in both the state and in Clark County for the first time since the start of the pandemic, according to new data released Wednesday on the state’s COVID-19 online dashboard.

At the highest point, in January 2021, the average for daily new deaths in the state rose to 43, according to dashboard data from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

Confirmed and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations in Clark County have dipped below 100, the figure two weeks ago, to 87. Statewide, hospitalizations declined to 115 from 143 in the two weeks since the dashboard was last updated.

The 14-day average for confirmed daily new cases fell to 96 from 137 in the span of two weeks. Statewide, daily new cases declined to 144 from 197.

The drops coincide with President Joe Biden’s remarks this week on CBS’ “60 Minutes” that the pandemic is over. Health officials note that while the pandemic phase may be over, COVID-19 continues to cause hospitalizations and deaths, and that people, especially those at higher risk, should continue to guard against the disease.

