Roy Horn of Siegfried & Roy being treated for COVID-19

Roy Horn has been “responding well to treatment,” and the duo “wish to send positive wishes to everyone impacted by the pandemic.”

Siegfried Fischbacher, left, and Roy Horn at Roy's birthday party at Siegfried & Roy's Secret Garden in Las Vegas on Oct. 4, 2018. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Siegfried Fischbacher, left, stands next to Roy Horn as they introduce one of their tiger cubs, June 12, 2008, in Las Vegas. (Jason Bean/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Roy Horn of the legendary Las Vegas act Siegfried & Roy has tested positive for the coronavirus, a representative for the duo said Tuesday.

“We can confirm that Roy Horn has tested positive for the virus that causes Covid-19 and is currently responding well to treatment,” PR rep Dave Kirvin of Kirvin Doak Communications said in a statement. “Most importantly, Siegfried and Roy send positive wishes to everyone impacted by the pandemic. We will have no further comment on Roy’s recovery at this time and ask everyone to respect his right to privacy.”

Horn is 75 years old. The duo were most recently back in entertainment news April 17 when ABC’s “20/20” re-aired a special about their lives and career.

The Siegfried & Roy show was halted after Horn was seriously injured while being dragged off stage by the big cat Mantecore in October 2003.

