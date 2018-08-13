Fenway Park tour takes Las Vegas photographer inside Green Monster

Vegas rock photographer Erik Kabik and fellow photogs Steve Rose and Mike Savoia arrived early for a walk-through of the park, famous for the 37-foot-tall wall in left field.

Las Vegas photographer Erik Kabik is shown inside the Green Monster at Fenway Park on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. (Mike Savoia)

A photo from Las Vegas photographer Erik Kabik's tour of the Green Monster at Fenway Park on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. (Erik Kabik Photography)

Erik Kabik is a famed rock photographer who is based in Las Vegas. But over the weekend, he focused on a legendary baseball park — and it was an impromptu jam session.

Kabik is among the photography team shooting the summerlong Cheap Trick/Def Leppard/Journey U.S. tour, which stopped at Fenway Park in Boston on Friday night.

Kabik and fellow photogs Steve Rose and Mike Savoia arrived early for a walk-through of the park, famous for the 37-foot-tall wall in left field. The Green Monster also serves as Fenway’s scoreboard, which houses a seating area for the scoreboard operator and a storage area for the big letters and numbers.

As Kabik says, “As we were doing our walk-through, we saw a woman standing by the door to the Green Monster and asked her if we could peek inside. She said she happened to have a key to open it up. She let us in and asked us to please just not sign the walls, which we were happy to respect.”

Among the signatures are such oldies as Jimmy Piersall’s from 1946. A few quotes from Tom Petty songs have been stenciled inside the Green Monster’s enclave, as former scoreboard operator Henry Santoro was a serious fan of Petty.

The adventure was so unexpected that Kabik was not lugging his pro equipment, but took some quick pics on his trusty iPhone 7 Plus. As Kabik said, “I assume it’s a place many people get to see from the outside, but very few get to see on the inside.” To use a baseball term, he parked it.

