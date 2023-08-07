First chance at Kylie Minogue on Strip is a $2,500 travel package

The package, which includes a stay at The Venetian, is the first item being offered under the new Ticketmaster Experience platform.

Michael Gruber, left, chief content officer of The Venetian, and Kylie Minogue speak at an event at Bar Lis on July 27, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Venetian)

Kylie Minogue appears at an event at Bar Lis on July 27, 2023, in Los Angeles to announce her series of shows at The Venetian in Las Vegas. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Venetian)

Michael Gruber, left, chief content officer of The Venetian Resort, and Kylie Minogue appear at an event at Bar Lis on July 27, 2023, in Los Angeles to announce Minogue's series of shows at The Venetian in Las Vegas. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Venetian)

A rendering of Voltaire at The Venetian, which will be home to Kylie Minogue's residency production beginning Nov. 3, 2023. (The Venetian)

Kylie Minogue’s production at Voltaire at The Venetian is officially on sale. This experience opening Nov. 3 is to be like no other, a strategy reflected in its ticketing options.

Fans are offered travel packages exclusively through Wednesday at ticketmaster.com. Those packages start at $2,500, with Minogue’s show a piece of the larger experience.

You also receive a three-day, two-night stay in a suite at The Venetian, a backstage tour of the venue, $200 dining credit, airport arrival and departure transportation, complimentary access to Tao Nightclub and a table at the show with caviar service. The seating groups range from two to eight.

Those packages are offered under the new Ticketmaster Experience platform. Minogue’s show is the first event to be offered in the Experiences program.

On Wednesday, individual tickets starting at $200 (not including fees) are available at VoltaireLV.com. Fans are given the option to upgrade to table seating, and (of course) are encouraged to do so.

The opening of the Ticketmaster on-sale marks the first time all of Minogue’s 10 dates at Voltaire have been listed. The 55-year-old “Padam Padam” singer headlines Nov. 3, 4, 10, 11; Dec 8-9; and Jan. 19, 20, 26, 27.

The space is the former Opaline Theater, once home to Blue Man Group and the “Rock of Ages” stage show, and more recently where Base Entertainment tested their hologram-figure concepts. (Buddy Holly, Roy Orbison, Maria Callas and Whitney Houston were in the company’s roster.)

But that venue is now enforcing real-life entertainment.

“Voltaire is different from what you see at Bakkt Theater, Dolby Live, and the Colosseum,” Venetian/Palazzo Chief Content Officer Michael Gruber said after the series was announced in L.A. on July 27. “So you buy your tickets at $200-$300, which for today’s market is very reasonable. If you want to upgrade to the table, there is a minimum table spend minus the tickets.”

With all costs and fees included, that will run $1,000 for a two-top table, $2,000 for a four-top and rising from there (fees not included).

When reserving a table, guests will be charged the price of the tickets for the table, including taxes and fees, to hold the reservation. The food-and-beverage minimum spend requirement, plus taxes and fees, is due upon arrival at the table the night of the show.

The club’s design and business models are conducive to multiple headliners. There is a gap in Minogue’s schedule on New Year’s Eve, for instance. But Gruber wants the venue to become an entertainment venue apart from the famous headliners.

“Parts of Voltaire will work without a headliner. The show’s going to be special, the after party is going to be special,” Gruber said. “There’s going to be dancers, there’s going to be cabaret, there’s going to be burlesque, there’s going to be drag, it’s a whole experience. It’s a multi-course meal, and it’s all in one place.”

