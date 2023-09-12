92°F
Kats

George Strait, Chris Stapleton rolling into Allegiant Stadium

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 12, 2023 - 7:26 am
 
Updated September 12, 2023 - 7:29 am
NFR brings country icon George Strait back to T-Mobile Arena, perhaps the most intimate venue i ...
NFR brings country icon George Strait back to T-Mobile Arena, perhaps the most intimate venue in which you’re likely to see him. (Tom Donoghue)
Chris Stapleton performs "Watch You Burn" at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday ...
Chris Stapleton performs "Watch You Burn" at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

George Strait and Chris Stapleton are playing Allegiant Stadium during peak cowboy season in Las Vegas — in 2024.

Strait, Stapleton and special guest Little Big Town are playing Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 7, 2024. The show will take place during the annual National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Tickets will be available at 10 a.m. Pacific time on Sept. 22 at George Strait.com.

The performance caps a nine-show stadium tour for the superstars, starting May 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Strait has performed as the only resident headliner at T-Mobile Arena, performing a handful of weekends per year from April 2016 through last December.

“I’ve always said we have the best fans in the world, and to see so many of them show up for these shows just makes us want to keep bringing them more,” Strait said in a statement. “I’ve also missed performing in Las Vegas during NFR, so I’m happy to see that show come together in 2024.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

