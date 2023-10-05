Golden Knights joining Raider Nation on ‘Monday Night Football’

The Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights are being honored by the Raiders on Monday.

Keegan Kolesar holds aloft the Stanley Cup at Omnia at Caesars Palace after the Vegas Golden Knights' Stanley Cup Final victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, June 14, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Mark Stone is shown with the Stanley Cup at Omnia at Caesars Palace after the Vegas Golden Knights' Stanley Cup Final victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, June 14, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Too $hort, center left, and Ice Cube perform during halftime at an NFL game between the Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights are joining the Silver and Black on Monday night.

The Stanley Cup champs will light the Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to the Raiders’ nationally televised game against the Packers at 5:15 p.m. (ABC, ESPN). The entire Golden Knights team, with the Stanley Cup, will appear on stage in just in front of the torch.

The halftime performance stars a West Coast, hip-hop roster of Too $hort, DJ Quik and G-funk pioneer Warren G.

Too $hort has also appeared twice at halftime with Ice Cube at Raiders’ home games. The two longtime members of Raider Nation appeared together at the home opener against the Ravens in September 2021. They returned Jan. 1 for the Raiders-49ers game on New Year’s Day.

A native of Oakland, Too $hort (legal name Todd Shaw) has earned six Platinum and four Gold albums in a 40-plus-year recording career.

Mickey Guyton is Monday night’s anthem singer. The country-R&B artist continues the Raiders’ efforts to feature artists with a history of Super Bowl performances leading to Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium.

Guyton performed the anthem prior to Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, in February 2022. She also appeared on stage with Maroon 5 at Dolby Live in August, to debut the single “Middle Ground,” a collaboration between the two acts.

And, as always, in-game entertainment furnished by Vegas’ own David Perrico and the Raiders House Band.

