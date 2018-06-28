Kats

Gwen Stefani opens residency with Las Vegas-inspired show

By John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 28, 2018 - 9:57 am
 

Gwen Stefani took position in front of a neon-psychedelic ranch setting, wearing a frilly cowgirl outfit laced in golden bling. Her gaze zeroed in on a spot in at the edge of the stage in the VIP section of Zappos Theater.

“I see a lot of admiring eyes on my sparkles. I know, it’s ridiculous,” Stefani said. “You don’t know what it’s like to wear a cowgirl costume right in front of Blake Shelton. It’s like my fantasy come true.”

True, so true. Stefani and Shelton are Vegas’s power couple of the moment, the former opening her “Just a Girl” residency on the Strip before an adoring capacity crowd Wednesday night at Planet Hollywood. Adding a dash of Vegas to her concert show, Stefani donned the cowgirl getup, sliding into a pair of shimmering white boots to complete the ensemble.

No doubt, Stefani arrives with a clear idea of what to present in a Las Vegas Strip production. She opened with Vegas grandeur, performing “Hollaback Girl” on a wondrous staircase with costumed dancers as showgirls. The scene hearkened to the happy extravagance of “Jubilee,” “Folies Bergere” and “Lido de Paris.”

Yes, those shows are gone and the showgirl herself is nearly extinct in Las Vegas. But if you have noble imagination and are generously resourced, she can live forever. Stefani and her team of backing dancers are giving that Vegas icon, and the city’s grandeur of production shows, a new spin in her 25-show residency (shows run this weekend and also select dates in July, December, February and March).

The staging elsewhere was slick and stylish but not overwhelming. Stefani’s dancing image and such elements as Betty Boop and spinning sunflowers were shown on the video panels at flanking the set. She took a rose-shrouded, rising stage for “Don’t Speak” near the end of the show. At one point we were treated to dancers grooving with fake tubas and gigantic bananas (for the callback in “Hollaback Girl’).

A fit and confident 48, Stefani paced the show smartly with a high complement of No Doubt hits. “Spiderwebs,” “Hella Good,” “Hey Baby,” “Ex-Girlfriend,” “Don’t Speak” and the show-titled, “Just a Girl.” She performed solo singles, too, among them “Luxurious” (fortuitously spelled out on the LED screen), “Cool” and the show-capping “The Sweet Escape.”

But in Stefani’s world, you can also sing songs you wish you’d written, and hers were Blondie’s “The Tide is High” and Rihanna’s “Umbrella.”

As it was opening night, the show was marked with a few snags. We had the requisite wardrobe malfunction when Stefani was tangled in one of sparkly corsets (designed by Jeremy Scott, who also got a call-out from the stage). Stefani invited three young girls to the stage to get her out of that mess.

“Someone get up here and take this (expletive) off me right now … See, this is basically our dress rehearsal, and that’s why I said tonight was one of the most memorable of the entire tour.”

She did say that, and also, remarkable to note, Stefani also powered through her own vocals in a theater famous for vocal tracking. She was occasionally out of breath, which is typically an indication that a singer is, you know, singing.

In one of her five costume breaks, Stefani spoke to the audience through a video clip midway through the show. She talked of her personal life, how’d she’d long been “unlucky in love” and had hoped to have many kids and a “perfect family.”

“That’s something I dreamed of for a long time, but my own love life experience wasn’t what I thought it would be,” she said. “I feel like I had so much love to give inside me, but I was unlucky in love, which has been a blessing because I’ve been able to write about that and share that and have this incredibly blessed musical career.

“There was a point in my life where I felt that I was losing everything … When I look back at all the times my heart was broken, it was always music that healed me.”

That clip was in black-and-white, a stark contrast to the splashy spectacle of live performance, and showed Stefani’s face up close. It was a moment that pulled it all together. Artistically, and even personally, this stage show is Gwen Stefani’s way to reflect, cut loose, dress up and show off.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table.
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Get a sneak peek at Palace Station's newest renovations
Station Casinos spokesperson Lori Nelson gives a first look at what Palace Station's $192 million renovation will bring. Some areas will begin opening to the public next week according to Nelson. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paul McCartney is worth over $1 billion
Sir Paul McCartney is one of the most celebrated and accomplished musicians in history. He just turned 76 on June 18. McCartney grew to international fame with the Beatles and went on to become a wildly successful solo musician. Paul McCartney’s net worth is estimated at $1.2 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2017, McCartney landed the No. 13 spot on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid musicians, earning $54 million for the year. On Thursday, June 20, McCartney will release a double A-side single featuring two new songs, "I Don't Know" and "Come On to Me." McCartney has yet to announce a title of his new album or when it will be released. Th album is expected to be released before he headlines the Austin City Limits Music fest in October.
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
New Marilyn Musical Brings Screen Icons Life To Strip
Paris Las Vegas hosts musical bio featuring new, old tunes. (Carol Cling Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
The "13 Reasons Why" mustang cruises down the Las Vegas Strip (Courtesy Netflix)
4 fun and fascinating museums in Las Vegas
U2 in Vegas through the years
U2 in Vegas through the years
Dirt Dog In Las Vegas Makes Crazy L.A. Street Food
Dirt Dog In Las Vegas Makes Crazy L.A. Street Food (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
Black Tap In Las Vegas Makes This Instagram-ready Golden Knights Shake (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre Premieres Until December
‘Until December’ debuts at ‘Ballet & Broadway’ season finale (Carol Cling Las Vegas
Celebrate The Golden Knights With Knights-inpired Latte Art (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single Ramsey, who shot to fame after a viral video of him yodeling at an Illinois Walmart surfaced, just debuted “Famous.” “If I'm gonna be famous for somethin'/I wanna be famous for lovin' you/If I'm gonna be known around the world/I wanna because of you, girl” Mason Ramsey, “Famous” It’s been quite the rush to stardom for the 11-year-old, who appeared on The Ellen Show and performed at Coachella earlier this month. “I’d been to Nashville a few times before, but never thought something like this would happen. It’s a dream to sign with Atlantic and Big Loud.” Mason Ramsey “I loved recording ‘Famous’ and can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala. (Janna Karel Las Vegas review-Journal)
"Hamilton" Fans Line Up Overnight At Smith Center To Get Tickets
"Hamilton" fans line up overnight at Smith Center to get tickets. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 concerts to see in Las Vegas this week
You can visit the speakeasy in The Mob Museum's basement... if you know the password
6 new foods hitting movie theaters in 2018
Lip Smacking Foodie Tours takes you where the locals go
Donald Contursi talks about Lip Smacking Foodie Tours, which offers walking tours of restaurants on and off Las Vegas Boulevard with food samples and tidbits of history about the places they visit.
More in Kats
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Kats Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like