‘Hamilton’ abruptly cancels, reschedules performance

“Hamilton” shut down its Tuesday show two hours before curtain, moving the performance to Thursday.

A stage show of "Hamilton" was forced to cancel Tuesday night's show at The Smith Center "due to illness, injury and unforeseen circumstances." (Joan Marcus)

“Hamilton” could not take its shot Tuesday night at The Smith Center.

The hit Broadway musical called off its performance about two hours before its scheduled 7:30 p.m. start. “Illness, injury and unforeseen circumstances” was the touring company’s stated reason for calling off the performance.

A 2 p.m. Thursday matinee was quickly arranged as a make-up for ticket holders to Tuesday’s show. Performances on the books at Reynolds Hall are to go on, as scheduled. The run is almost entirely sold out.

An email was sent to ticket holders about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday: “Please be advised that tonight’s performance of Hamilton on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 7:30 PM has been cancelled due to illness, injury and unforeseen circumstances. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience at this time.”

Those who are not able to, or choose not to, use their tickets Thursday will be offered a refund.

Smith Center President Myron Martin said Wednesday he did not know specifically of what issues knocked the show off-schedule. The Smith Center immediately offered the Thursday show to disaffected patrons.

“It’s rare, but the company called and said they wouldn’t be able to go up last night,” Martin said. “They are back today. But we know there are people who work during the day and can’t come to a Thursday matinee, and we have issued several refunds already. But most people will make the Thursday show.”

Martin said it doesn’t take many people to call out in a touring show to halt a production.

“I’m disappointed that those people who were so looking forward to seeing it last night didn’t get to see it,” Martin said. “It’s part of show business, unfortunately. We’re moving as many as possible to Thursday, and doing the best we can with it.”

