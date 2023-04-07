Have you seen Kourtney Kardashian’s missing leather jacket?

Kourtney Kardashian is missing her leather jacket from her downtown Las Vegas “practice” wedding ceremony with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian is missing her leather jacket from her downtown Las Vegas “practice” wedding ceremony with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

The celeb-journalism favorite announced this unfortunate development on Instagram on Wednesday, the one-year anniversary of her ceremony with Barker at One Love Wedding Chapel.

Kardashian is offering a reward for the jacket, which she says she has owned for 10 years. She has not disclosed the amount of said reward.

Barker also wore a jacket to that ceremony, which asked the musical question, “WHAT ARE YOU STARING AT A**HOLE.” The Kardashian-Barker event, which was a kind of warm-up for the real thing, followed the 2022 Grammy Awards show at MGM Grand Garden.

Kardashian’s missing jacket was news to the chapel officials.

“This is the first I have heard of it,” Rev. Nature Woodall of One Love said during a phone chat Wednesday morning. “We have heard nothing from Kourtney about this.”

The jacket was (and still is, presumably) covered in silver hearts. Kardashian has said her losing track of the item was the result of “too much tequila in a chapel in Las Vegas!”

But the jacket is not at One Love Chapel.

“She was wearing it when she walked out, we have pictures of it,” Woodall said. “She did not leave it here.”

One comment on Kardashian’s IG post read, “Ohh lookie here, I found your jacket it’s over here,” to which Kardashian said, “I’m gonna need photo evidence,” with a detective emoji. And, “I’m imagining a random Vegas hobo, wearing Kourt’s leather jacket … Having absolutely no idea.”

Whatever, we’re keeping an eye out for this item, everywhere in DTLV.

