Heart reunites for Las Vegas show with Joan Jett

Ann and Nancy Wilson of Heart are touring again and stop at Pearl Theater at the Palms on Sept. 8. (Courtesy)

The Gazillionaire breaks ground on the Absinthe Electric Oak at Caesars Palace on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. (Absinthe Las Vegas)

Nick Carter and the rest of the Backstreet Boys will perform this weekend at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.

The Kats! Bureau at this writing is the Bellagio sportsbook, where I see that Oklahoma grid star Kyler Murray has announced he’ll play in the NFL instead of pro baseball. It seems he will not be on the field for the Las Vegas Aviators anytime soon.

The next assignment is a “One Night For One Drop” preview at nearby O Theatre. The aquatic venue is fitting for the Cirque show’s campaign to promote clean water around the world. The “O” stage itself is filled with 1.5 million gallons of non-drinkable well water and turns into a dry stage within 10 seconds. The music is performed live, every performance, and Cirque has never been given enough credit for employing singers and musicians. We’ll give them that credit now.

More from this scene and elsewhere:

We heart Heart

The reunited Heart is bringing its “Love Alive” U.S. tour to the Pearl Theater at the Palms on Sept. 8, with the ever-rocking Joan Jett opening. This is the penultimate show on a 39-city tour that wraps at the Hollywood Bowl. Tickets will be on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Pearl box office and ticketmaster.com.

Ann and Nancy Wilson have not toured together in three years — the result of a family tiff during a road date in August 2016. Ann’s husband, Dean Wetter (watery name a coincidence here), was arrested after a show in Auburn, Wash., on charges he assaulted Nancy’s teenage sons.

Wetter pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and was given a suspended sentence with probation, ordered to pay restitution, undergo counseling and cease contact with both boys.

The Wilson sisters addressed their time apart in the news release announcing the tour. Nancy Wilson said the time away restored energy to their partnership. “I could see it was time for Heart to have a break. We’d been slogging through tour after tour fairly nonstop and were starting to burn out a little bit. Things had just reached a heavy climax. Working with my other new band Roadcase Royale was a life-saver.

Ann Wilson added, “Both Nancy and I have stretched our wings in life these last three years. We’ve both lived and loved. We have breathed and traveled and experienced life. We come to this tour with fresh energy and oxygen.”

Emerging artist Elle King is supporting the Pearl performance. Sheryl Crow and Brandi Carlile have been listed as co-headliners on select dates, but not at the Palms.

Lights, camera … Gaz!

The Absinthe Electric Oak should be finished — or rather, should grow to its full height — by the end of the week. This is the towering, illuminated Wormwood Tree that Spiegelworld is bringing in as Instagram candy for the show at Roman Plaza. The effect is stunning, standing 35 feet high with 120,000 LED leaves that change colors. It’s also surprisingly close to the entrance of Spiegeltent, just a few feet from the tent’s glass doors.

The formal unveiling will be celebrated April 1 as “Absinthe’s” eighth anniversary is celebrated.

“I’ve always been inspired by the story of George Washington and the cherry tree,” The Gazillionaire is quoted as saying after he “broke ground” on the tree on Friday morning. “So I’m planting this tree as a reminder of all the little people I’ve chopped down to become the number one showbiz legend in Las Vegas history. This trippy tree is going to be able to change colors depending on what chemically adjusted mood I’m in and what music I’m listening to. I might even invite Calvin Harris to come down one night and be my first ever Tree-J.”

It’s not out of the question. In Spiegelworld, stranger things have happened.

Tucker’s Strip history

Comic Chris Tucker makes his return to the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on April 6 (tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday). Tucker has appeared on the Strip from time to time over the years. A favorite story is his March 2010 pop-in appearance with George Wallace when Wallace held the 10 p.m. slot at Flamingo Las Vegas. Wallace, one of the first headliners to embrace the “four-wall” lease business model for his show, often brought in guest stars to perform a few minutes in the middle of his set. Tucker joined a list that ranged from Jerry Seinfeld (one of Wallace’s closest friends), Sly & The Family Stone and the vocal group Mo5aic.

BSB a hit

Backstreet Boys have notched their first Billboard No. 1 album in a decade with “DNA” and have suggested they would be a up for a Super Bowl halftime appearance in 2020. On Sunday they were up for Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.” So the guys are partying like it’s … 1999, actually.

You can hang with Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean and Howie Dorough at Chateau Nightclub at Paris Las Vegas after their shows at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.

The band appears at the rooftop nightspot at 10:30 p.m. Saturday and again Feb. 23. Tickets are $40 (not including drinks or noshes). Maybe it’s steep, but no doubt it’s unique.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts.Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.