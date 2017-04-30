‘Hedwig’ is transcendent in opening at House of Blues

Enoch Augustus Scott commits completely to his starring turn as "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay on Friday, April 28, 2017. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

The Kats! Bureau on Friday night was ensconced at House of Blues for the new Las Vegas production of “Hedwig & The Angry Inch,” which stars Enoch Augustus Scott of “Zombie Burlesque” at V Theater at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood and Anne Martinez of “Baz,” “World’s Greatest Rock Show” and “Fantasy.” (Martinez is also eager to relaunch her “Alice” steampunk rock show, so be aware for news there, too.)

“Hedwig” is a fringe show that has achieved mainstream success. The show won an Obie Award for Best Off-Broadway Play in 1998, and won a Tony for Best Revival of a Musical in 2014. This version of the musical has played Vegas on Thursday (with Amanda Kraft co-starring for Martinez), Friday and is set again tonight at House of Blues. The show is testing an extended engagement of weekend performances at the 200-seat Crossroads, the smaller of the House of Blues venues just next to the Courtyard restaurant and above the main HoB music hall. “Hedwig” is the gritty tale of transgender German rock singer Hedwig and his terse sidekick, Itzak, as the follow a Hedwig’s former love interest and more-successful rock star Tommy Gnonsis on a national tour.

Hedwig is lovelorn, riddled with angst, the sad victim of a transgender operation gone awry. Enoch roars through the script, and commits to about 25 percent of the show to improv comedy. The production is a risky but noble venture at such a Strip resort as Mandalay Bay, which is not where you’d expect to find an underground rock musical.

But the talented, seasoned cast and (we have to note) blazing backing band give the production a shot.

As rock star and improv comic, Enoch (as he is referred to universally around town), carries the show through his indefatigable will power. Screaming, sweating, swearing and sobbing, the show’s lead character alone is worth a visit. Upstart Vegas production company MNI Entertainment and hotel officials will be reviewing the box-office receipts (at $30 per ticket) and the ever-critical bar take to measure a return in May.

“Hedwig” is a test of a show’s edgy tenor versus a resort’s comparatively tame tourist clientele. If it’s back, I’ll be back, too.

