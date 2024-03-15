Hot-selling New Edition adds dates on Las Vegas Strip

New Edition brings its classic lineup of Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill to the Vegas run.

New Edition is shown at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024.

New Edition is shown at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. The iconic R&B band is performing six more dates in July. (Denise Truscello/AEG)

New Edition will keep pumping energy out of Encore Theater as long as there is demand. And, demand is as high as the band’s famed harmonies.

The beloved R&B act has added three dates, Oct. 30 and Nov. 1-2 to its hit show at the Wynn Las Vegas showroom. This is the second extension from the original set of six, which covered Feb. 28-March 9. The shows sold out in 45 minutes, the fastest sellout of a half-dozen performances ever at the venue. New Edition also plays six dates in July (all dates are on sale at Ticketmaster.com).

The group dons multiple, matching suits and runs through The Jacksons (or Jackson 5’s) “ABC,” “I Want You Back” and “The Love You Save.” They also revive “Candy Girl,” “Popcorn Love,” “Cool It Now” and “Count Me Out.” Gill sings his own “Rub You the Right Way,” “This One’s For Me And You,” “My, My, My.” Tresvant performs “Sensitivity.” Brown sings his greatest solo hits, “My Prerogative” and “Every Little Step.”

Collectively, the band said in a statement:

“The start of our Las Vegas residency has been a truly unforgettable experience for us all. We are bringing a decades-long dream to life night after night, and we are incredibly grateful to our fans who have traveled far and wide to sing along with us in these sold-out performances. We are thrilled to present more shows throughout 2024 at Encore Theater — this is only the beginning!”

Manilow calls out

Barry Manilow canceled his Thursday night show at Westgate’s International Theater. Official word from his camp is he could not make the stage for “unforeseen circumstances.” As we say, if the circumstances could be foreseen, we would not be in this situation. Unconfirmed reports are his flight from L.A. was grounded because of high winds. Affected fans should check point-of-sale sites for refund info.

‘Mind Games’ closing

Somewhat unexpected news out of The Strat Showroom as popular mentalist Banachek is shutting down his “Mind Games” production March 30.

The stage vet had just last week celebrated his 600th show at The Strat. He had opened in August 2021, as Adam Steck’s SPI Entertainment took over the room. The announcement says to look for future collaborations between Banachek and Steck, so we will.

Steck’s company also operates Excalibur’s Thunderland Showroom, and is also reportedly devising a magic-themed concept for the new 1923 Prohibition Bar space at The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian. That space is planning a late-May opening.

A read of the scene indicates Banachek’s move is the result of a shuffle in the showroom’s schedule. Though not formally confirmed, ventriloquial star Terry Fator reportedly plans to reopen his show at The Strat. Look for a May relaunch as Fator closes his show at New York-New York on March 26.

In a statement, Banachek invoked “hiatus” to describe his show shift, while thanking his fans:

“It is bittersweet to make the decision to put this show on an indefinite hiatus, but I am in the process of some exciting adventures and time is needed to pursue them,” says Banachek. “Be sure to stay tuned for announcements as we continue to push boundaries and push the limits of our craft.”

Mortimer checks in

On the topic of those who have a history of The Strat, Xavier Mortimer has weighed in on the impact of his billions of social-media followers on his brand.

Xavier’s wondrous “Dream Maker” show closed in December 2022. Mortimer says he is proud his show has been running for six years and 1200 performances total (covering three venues, including The Strat Showroom).

Mortimer says of his show at The Strat, “We were doing good sales, enough to sustain its run. I stopped performing on the Strip because I found better opportunities with touring and want to focus my energy on bigger productions for my online channels.”

Mortimer has most recently toured with “The Illusionists” ensemble production, a Cirque du Soleil show. He started in Las Vegas with Cirque, in “Michael Jackson One,” before splitting off to open his own show at Sin City Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort. He later starred at The Magic Attic at Bally’s (today’s Horseshoe Las Vegas).

Of his 5 billion views on social media, Mortimer says, “This has significantly contributed to the recognition of my name and brand on both a public and global scale. Social media sells and help businesses and brands grow, there is no doubt about it, this is why the online content business is booming. My show will come back to the Strip when it’s the right time and I am offered the right opportunity.”

Cool Hang Alert

The toast-worthy Celtic rock band Killian’s Angels brunches it up at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at The Composers Room. Corned beef and cabbage, along with quaffing, is on the bill prior to the band’s St. Patrick’s Day-themed performance. Go to TheComposersRoom.com for intel.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.