How a rap star wound up at Oscar Goodman’s dinner party

A hip-hop star joined Oscar Goodman’s rap party at the Plaza on Wednesday night.

Kevin Gates, whose 2016 album “Isiah” reached No. 2 on the Billboard charts, was at Oscar’s Steakhouse on Wednesday night for Goodman’s latest Dinner Series talk. Gates was a guest of Oscar and Mayor Carolyn Goodman’s friend Alvina Austin.

“We met her, oh, more than 15 years ago. She calls me her dad and Carolyn her mom, and we’ve kept in touch with each other over the years,” Goodman said Thursday. “We’ve kept in touch with each other. She’s a wonderful young lady, and she came into town and said, ‘Mom and dad, I want to come by with a real celebrity and want to introduce him to you.’”

Gates was the guy, a hitmaker whose mixtapes “Stranger Than Fiction,” “By Any Means” and “Luca Brasi” all charted in the top 40.

The 37-year-old recording artist posed for a pic with the Goodmans after the event. Friday, he posting the shot on his Instagram page, which has amassed 11.2 million followers, “It was an honor to spend time with the Honorable Mayors of Las Vegas, Carolyn & Oscar Goodman. Thank you for your words of support & wisdom.”

Gates also posted, “Trust Allah when things don’t work out the way you wanted. Allah has something better planned for you.” No elaboration. But spending time at the Goodman event was a good plan. Gates is among a wide range of dignitaries to hit the Goodman talks, including Raiders owner Mark Davis and rock legend Billy F. Gibbons of ZZ Top. This week, mayoral candidates Cedric Crear and Shelley Berkley were in the mix.

Check on Kylie

Pro tip: Tickets to Kylie Minogue’s Voltaire production at The Venetian continue to pop up on the Voltaire site. This is for GA and table seats. The added tickets is a result of venue adjustments as Minogue continues her series. Voltaire.com for intel.

What Works In Vegas

Lon Bronson’s All-Star Band. Another sellout for Bronson is scheduled Friday night at Myron’s at the Smith Center. Bronson has performed about 80 shows since debuting at the then-Cabaret Jazz room 10 years ago.

This is Bronson’s final show of 2023, nothing in December, no Christmas productions planned.

“I don’t do holiday shows,” Bronson, the esteemed bandleader and trumpet virtuoso, says. “I like the holidays. But I don’t like doing holiday shows.”

Guesting is standout R&B vocalist Bobby Rose, who sounds so much like Sam Cooke that he’s singing two Cooke songs. Tony Davich, a mainstay with Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns, is also on the bill and singing a Tower of Power song.

That legendary horn band headlines Myron’s on Nov. 26. They are on their “Holiday & Hits” tour — Bronson’s favorite fare.

On that topic …

Terry Fator returns A Very Terry Christmas” Nov. 24, running through Dec. 30 at New York-New York’s Liberty Loft. The ventriloquial headliner stays true to the theme, every year, with new character Juana in the cast this year. Merry Juana, would be the shtick, right?

Elvis impersonator Maynard Thompkins; Julius, the Apollo Theater legend; Duggie Scott walker (a friend of Juana, we’d bet); and Winston the Impersonating Turtle are all in the Christmas cast. Go to NewYorkNewYork.com or any MGM Resorts International box office for the tix.

Cool Hang Alert

We are center stage once more from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday at Tuscany’s Piazza lounge for Vegas Goes Pink, a benefit for the American Cancer Society’s annual breast-cancer awareness campaign. Kenny Davidsen and yours truly host “Kats Trifecta,” featuring songs from three-named artists or acts. Creedence Clearwater Revival, Olivia Newton John, Earth Wind & Fire and (yes) Sammy Davis Jr. are in play. No cover, but we hope you donate to the cause on site or on my socials.

