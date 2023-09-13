How to buy tickets to MGM Resorts shows in cybersecurity crisis

Accessing a Cirque production, headliner performance or such production shows as “Fantasy” at Luxor and “Thunder From Down Under” is still possible.

MGM Resorts International’s website is down, but the company’s shows are up and running.

MGM Resorts continues to be dogged by a cybersecurity crisis that surfaced over the weekend. At this writing the company website, mgmresorts.com, remains unavailable.

Nonetheless, the company is able to present its shows.

Accessing a Cirque du Soleil production, headliner performance or such production shows as “Fantasy” at Luxor and “Thunder From Down Under” is still possible. Use Ticketmaster.com or “third-party” brokers (such as LasVegasTickets.com, Vegas.com, EntertainmentBenefits.com) to purchase tickets. For arena shows (T-Mobile Arena, MGM Grand Garden Arena), the primary platform is AXS.com.

Those tickets can be texted or transferred to a corresponding app, and scanned at the entrance. This is the same process as before the cybersecurity breach undercut the company’s operational systems.

You can also call the box office to order tickets to be picked up on-site. Walk-up purchases are still possible. Attendants will provide a QR code to Ticketmaster to complete the sale.

MGM Resorts headliners are using social media to share the message.

Excalibur comic-magician Mac King, the longest-running current headliner on the Strip, has posted a photo on his Instagram page showing him onstage next to an audience participants. A word bubble over the guest reads, “The Excalibur was hacked! Can we still buy tickets?”

King is shown responding, “Yes! At the link in my bio!” There, you find the Ticketmaster.com website.

