‘I would have to get a real job’: Wayne Newton extends Flamingo residency

Wayne Newton will surpass his 65th anniversary in Las Vegas the old-fashioned way — by performing.

Mr. Las Vegas has extended his “Up Close and Personal” multimedia production at the Flamingo into June. The announced dates cover Jan. 13 to June 12, a total of 62 dates. Tickets start at $82, not including fees. on sale at caesars.com/shows.

The extension crosses Newton’s 65th anniversary of when the Newton Brothers — Wayne and Jerry — debuted at Carnival Room at Fremont Hotel on May 19, 1959.

“It is important things to me that I live in Las Vegas, and if I’m leaving Vegas it’s to do a date somewhere and come back home,” Newton says. “I am a resident, and I have a residency.”

Newton has only referenced retirement as a joke.

“I don’t want to quit,” the lifelong entertainer says. “I would have to get a real job.”

Newton appeared on NBC’s “Today” show Tuesday morning to announce the extension.

Newton will continue to perform with his three-piece backing band, playing fiddle, guitar and steel guitar. The 81-year-old Vegas icon sings his classics “Danke Schoen,” “Red Roses For a Blue Lady,” and “Daddy Don’t You Walk So Fast.”

Newton spins stories over a career spanning eight decades, alongside videos of Jack Benny, Jackie Gleason, Elvis, the Rat Pack, Ed Sullivan and a medley with Glen Campbell. Newton is also shown in a duet with Sammy Davis Jr.

Newton has noted his show is now a “bucket list” experience for those seeking a genuine, vintage-Vegas showman.

“We have had a lot more younger people, and especially a lot more younger guys, come to the show lately,” Newton said. “They want to experience what Las Vegas used to be like.”

