Kats

‘I would have to get a real job’: Wayne Newton extends Flamingo residency

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 29, 2023 - 6:58 am
 
Wayne Newton performs the national anthem before an NFL preseason football game between the Rai ...
Wayne Newton performs the national anthem before an NFL preseason football game between the Raiders and Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Wayne Newton is shown with headlining comic Luenell after his show at Flamingo on Saturday, Jun ...
Wayne Newton is shown with headlining comic Luenell after his show at Flamingo on Saturday, June 24, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats
Wayne Newton is shown in his "Up Close and Personal" show at Flamingo on Saturday, June 24, 202 ...
Wayne Newton is shown in his "Up Close and Personal" show at Flamingo on Saturday, June 24, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats
Wayne Newton at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains ...
Wayne Newton at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Wayne Newton will surpass his 65th anniversary in Las Vegas the old-fashioned way — by performing.

Mr. Las Vegas has extended his “Up Close and Personal” multimedia production at the Flamingo into June. The announced dates cover Jan. 13 to June 12, a total of 62 dates. Tickets start at $82, not including fees. on sale at caesars.com/shows.

The extension crosses Newton’s 65th anniversary of when the Newton Brothers — Wayne and Jerry — debuted at Carnival Room at Fremont Hotel on May 19, 1959.

“It is important things to me that I live in Las Vegas, and if I’m leaving Vegas it’s to do a date somewhere and come back home,” Newton says. “I am a resident, and I have a residency.”

Newton has only referenced retirement as a joke.

“I don’t want to quit,” the lifelong entertainer says. “I would have to get a real job.”

Newton appeared on NBC’s “Today” show Tuesday morning to announce the extension.

Newton will continue to perform with his three-piece backing band, playing fiddle, guitar and steel guitar. The 81-year-old Vegas icon sings his classics “Danke Schoen,” “Red Roses For a Blue Lady,” and “Daddy Don’t You Walk So Fast.”

Newton spins stories over a career spanning eight decades, alongside videos of Jack Benny, Jackie Gleason, Elvis, the Rat Pack, Ed Sullivan and a medley with Glen Campbell. Newton is also shown in a duet with Sammy Davis Jr.

Newton has noted his show is now a “bucket list” experience for those seeking a genuine, vintage-Vegas showman.

“We have had a lot more younger people, and especially a lot more younger guys, come to the show lately,” Newton said. “They want to experience what Las Vegas used to be like.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

