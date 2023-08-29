‘I would have to get a real job’: Wayne Newton extends Flamingo residency
“Mr. Las Vegas” will surpass his 65th anniversary in Las Vegas the old-fashioned way — by performing.
Mr. Las Vegas has extended his “Up Close and Personal” multimedia production at the Flamingo into June. The announced dates cover Jan. 13 to June 12, a total of 62 dates. Tickets start at $82, not including fees. on sale at caesars.com/shows.
The extension crosses Newton’s 65th anniversary of when the Newton Brothers — Wayne and Jerry — debuted at Carnival Room at Fremont Hotel on May 19, 1959.
“It is important things to me that I live in Las Vegas, and if I’m leaving Vegas it’s to do a date somewhere and come back home,” Newton says. “I am a resident, and I have a residency.”
Newton has only referenced retirement as a joke.
“I don’t want to quit,” the lifelong entertainer says. “I would have to get a real job.”
Newton appeared on NBC’s “Today” show Tuesday morning to announce the extension.
Newton will continue to perform with his three-piece backing band, playing fiddle, guitar and steel guitar. The 81-year-old Vegas icon sings his classics “Danke Schoen,” “Red Roses For a Blue Lady,” and “Daddy Don’t You Walk So Fast.”
Newton spins stories over a career spanning eight decades, alongside videos of Jack Benny, Jackie Gleason, Elvis, the Rat Pack, Ed Sullivan and a medley with Glen Campbell. Newton is also shown in a duet with Sammy Davis Jr.
Newton has noted his show is now a “bucket list” experience for those seeking a genuine, vintage-Vegas showman.
“We have had a lot more younger people, and especially a lot more younger guys, come to the show lately,” Newton said. “They want to experience what Las Vegas used to be like.”
What: “Wayne: Up Close and Personal”
Where: Wayne Newton Theater at the Flamingo.
When (new dates):
JANUARY: 13, 15, 17, 20, 22, 24, 27, 29, 31
FEBRUARY: 3, 5, 7, 10, 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 26
MARCH: 6, 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 27, 30
APRIL: 1, 3, 6, 8, 10, 24, 27, 29
MAY: 1, 4, 6, 8, 11, 13, 15, 18, 20, 22, 25, 27, 29
JUNE: 1, 3, 5, 8, 10, 12, 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26
Previously announced 2023 dates:
September 2023: 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 30
October 2023: 2, 4, 7, 9, 11, 14, 16, 18, 21, 23, 25, 28, 30
November 2023: 1, 4, 6, 8, 11, 13, 15, 18, 20, 22, 25
December 2023: 26,27,30
Tickets: Start at $82, not including fees. on sale at caesars.com/shows.