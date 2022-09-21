Imagine Dragons to livestream set from TRF gala

Imagine Dragons’ live performance closes the TRF Gala each year and is available on Bandsintown’s Twitch beginning at 9:30 p.m. Pacific time.

Dan Reynolds, Sequoia Holmes, Aja Volkman and Moriah Jefferson pose before a VIP screening of "Believer," the documentary by Imagine Dragons frontman, Reynolds, at KA Theatre at MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 8, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Dan Reynolds, de Imagine Dragons, se presenta en Allegiant Stadium, el sábado 10 de septiembre de 2022, en Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Actor Joel McHale speaks during the Imagine Dragons' seventh annual Tyler Robinson Foundation Rise Up Gala at Wynn Las Vegas on October 22, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Tyler Robinson Foundation)

Imagine Dragons, from left: Daniel Platzman, Ben McKee, Wayne Sermon and Dan Reynolds are shown at the sixth annual TRF Gala at Wynn Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

It’s our band, in our town.

Imagine Dragons are livestreaming their acoustic set from Friday’s Tyler Robinson Foundation Rise Up Gala at Resorts World. The performance, which closes the event each year, is available on the digital platform Bandsintown’s Twitch beginning at 9:30 p.m. Pacific time.

The portal is open for contributions. About $20,000 was raised at last year’s event at Wynn Las Vegas just during the hourlong performance. The acoustic set closes every TRF event.

The Rise Up Gala again benefits the fight against pediatric cancer, named for Tyler Robinson, the young Imagine Dragons fan who died of brain cancer in 2013.

Joel McHale returns as this year’s host. The banter between McHale and Dragons bassist Ben McKee is usually something special. A few years ago McHale chided McKee about his wild suit. McKee shot back, “This is the ‘Spy Kids 4’ of suits.” Research the reference and you’ll find the funny.

Reynolds announces split

On the topic of the Dragons family, Dan Reynolds announced on social media last week that he and his wife, Aja Volkman, have separated for the second time.

“I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated,” Reynolds posted “Being great parents to our children is our number one priority. Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years.”

Reynolds, 35, appeared on “The Howard Stern Show” on SiriusXM on Tuesday. He spoke further of the separation.

“I love her, she is my best friend, and an incredible mother, and we are going to be great parents to our kids,” he said of Volkman, 42. “Relationships are so complex — here we are, at the close of a chapter and it feels hard, it feels like mourning for me. But it also feels like I’m just on the path I’m supposed to be on in life.”

The couple also split in 2018, announcing less than a year later they would reconcile. They have four children, Arrow Eve, 10; twins Gia James and Coco Rae, 5; and Valentine, 2.

Volkman is herself an artist, best known as frontwoman of the indie rock band Nico Vega.

Fringe element

It’s a concert, a production show, and also a fashion show.

We refer to Miranda Lambert’s upcoming “Velvet Rodeo” series at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. Lambert has told E! News, “There’s a lot of pyro, which I really love and more rhinestones and more fringe. What’s not to love?”

To game-plan this show, CountryNow.com has posted a series of fashion tips. Apparel from such country-focused brands as Idyllwind, Ariat and Pink are trotted out to form a strategy for what to wear at Zappos. From the post: “Take your jeans and white tank top to the next level with this pink metallic fringe jacket. Complete the look with white cowboy boots and you’ll be ready to party all day and all night in Vegas!”

OK!

I was actually excited about this idea, but it’s all ladies’ stuff. We’ll come up with a plan, independently, for the gents. We have at least 24 shows to figure it out.

Still the Trump

John Di Domenico has continued his run as Donald Trump on the aforementioned “Howard Stern Show” on SiriusXM. DiDomenico was back Wednesday morning, in the first 15 minutes. Di Domenico opened by asking Stern and co-host Robin Givens if they were wearing wires as part of and FBI investigation.

As fake Trump, Di Domenico also told Stern he had taken a side in the Kim Kardashian/Pete Davidson breakup, saying “I’m pro-Kanye, all the way.”

DiDomenico is developing material with Stern’s team next week. The plan is for the Trump character to be back in October, or even sooner. The news cycle is driving these plans.

Cool Hang Alert

For more than a decade, Mr. $ Mrs. Smith has been powering the classic-rock across Las Vegas. The band is back at Carnaval Court at Harrah’s at 8 p.m. Saturday. No cover, open air (well, under the canopy), plenty of room for grooving. But we stop short of crowd-surfing.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.