Imagine Dragons to perform during college football title game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 10, 2018 - 5:21 pm
 

Imagine Dragons is a rock band, not a marching band. But the musicians from Las Vegas are performing during the halftime show of the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 7.

The band will perform from Treasure Island, too. Not the Strip resort, but the actual island in San Francisco Bay. The game will be played at at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

According to a post by ESPN MediaZone (the cable channel is airing the game) on the band’s official website, the band will play a “several” songs, including a few from its latest release, “Origins.” The band also revealed the gig on its official Instagram and Twitter pages.

Fans are offered to attend the show live, and that information will be shared in the days leading to the game.

Imagine Dragons has performed at major sporting events before, including Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on May 30 at T-Mobile Arena. The NCAA’s football championship is an especially choice booking, as last season’s grid finale on ESPN drew 29.9 million viewers, the second most-watched cable event ever (the 2015 title game between Ohio State and Oregon is No. 1).

Kendrick Lamar, who along with Imagine Dragons is an Interscope music company artist, was that game’s halftime performer.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

