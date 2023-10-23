75°F
In Usher’s house: Dr. Dre, Nas, Doja Cat, Jessica Alba

October 23, 2023 - 11:04 am
 
Usher's "My Way" residency returned to Dolby Live at Park MGM this weekend. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Dolby Live at Park MGM)

Over the weekend, Usher drew guests that could headline their own Strip productions. Some actually have.

Dr. Dre, Nas, Doja Cat, Summer Walker and Jessica Alba all turned out (separately) for Usher’s “My Way” show at Dolby Live. Jennifer Lopez was in the house Friday, a night before taking in “Weekends With Adele” at the Colosseum. Incoming Voltaire at The Venetian headliner Kylie Minogue took in U2 at The Sphere on Friday, and Green Day swept into the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan for Billy Idol’s opening weekend.

The Dolby Live VIP section, especially, heated up during Usher’s performances. “My Way” has already sold out consistently, even before the 45-year-old superstar was announced as headliner at the 2024 Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Usher posted a video on social media introducing the multigenerational rap icon Dr. Dre from the VIP annex. The classic moment was from Wednesday, as the headliner performed a medley of “The Next Episode,” “Still D.R.E.,” and “Nuthin’ But A G’ Thang,” using the VIP seating area as his stage. All three songs are collabs with Snoop Dogg.

“THE West Coast Legend @drdre was in the house so U know I had to give him his flowers!!” Usher posted, speaking metaphorically.

Usher also posted his impromptu performance from Friday with East Coast rap superstar Nas, posting, “The King of Queens @nas popped up and the crowd went craaazy!! Respect.”

The two performed “You Owe Me (feat. Ginuwine). Usher was right, the crowd went off.

Usher sidled up to Walker, the R&B star whose 2019 album, “Over It,” went to No. 2 on the Billboard album charts.

“It was only right that we vibed out to ‘Good Good,’” Usher posted, saying, “This is really my sister … I love you Summer, we have long talks, we go through (stuff) together, and we wrote a song about it.” Yes, along with 21 Savage, released this past August.

In Friday’s show, Usher serenaded Doja Cat with his 2010 hit “There Goes My Baby.” Doja stood, grooved and sang along.

“Bet you ain’t know that I was checking you out when you was putting your stilettos on,” Usher sang, swapping “stilettos” for “heels” in the customized lyrics (good pickup by People to note the lyrical adjustment).

Also that night, Alba and her ladies-night entourage took up a Dolby Live VIP booth. Usher performed some of “There Goes My Baby” to her, too. Alba was also sighted at the blackjack tables, near the theater entrance, kicking it up with her group of friends.

Minogue posted the rhetorical question, “Where do I begin?” from her spot at The Sphere VIP platform at the U2 performance. “Utterly amazing on every level and congrats to the entire team. Plus … Yes, I lost it when you snag some of ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head.’”

Bono did sing a stretch of Minogue’s top-10 Billboard hit from 2001. At The Sphere and anywhere, there is no higher praise.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

